CARLY EASY BREEZY SUMMER DRESSES

Dresses

I have been on thechase for new dresses. I just feel like the styles I used to gravitate towards don’t suit me anymore this summer. And I know it’s the end of July, which means the fall styles are going to start rolling in. Some years I look forward to fall fashion, but I have to admit this year I’m justtoo hot think so far. It felt like scorching and heavy and just hot hot hot.

We have a trip to Mike’s family’s lake house coming up and it specifically led me to look for dresses I could wear there. Every time we’ve been up the past few years it’s been unbelievably hot. It’s a bit more laid back and relaxed, but I want to be comfortable. Especially with a toddler in tow this year (Jack still wasn’t walking last summer!), I know I want comfortable dresses that I can put on without thinking.

Ok, I actually bought this dress for an upcoming wedding! Got this style in another color and love how it looks. I couldn’t resist the blue and white flowers. So gorgeous and will be fun to accessorize.

I have this style in a top and when I realized it was coming in a dress, well, I knew I needed it. The top was one of my most worn pieces this summer (and I know many of you have ordered it and love it too). I have a feeling this dress will become a staple as well. Even just to put on after swimming… I love it.

GAP has been killing it lately! I’m a sucker for a good shirt dress and the material of this one (plus the flutter sleeve) makes it a bit more laid back and perfect for lazy summer days when you still want to look well dressed. (Without the fuss.)

This dress simply couldn’t be more beautiful. A slightly raised dress with perfectly feminine details. I imagine putting it on for dinner after a long day in the sun with a low bun just out of the shower!

A change is, in my opinion,THE Must-have summer dress. 10/10.