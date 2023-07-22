Fashion
Fashion Stories of the Week: July 21
This week, the fashion industry has seen a bit of everything from the hottest brand in the world to brand price increases and even a new fragrance.
Leading the charge, LOEWE has become the hottest brand in the world according to Lyst indices.
Elsewhere, brand Skeptas MAINS relaunched at London Fashion Week; a second auction of Andre Leon Talleys items is scheduled for September, and Drake has announced his new NOCTA x Nike Tech Fleece collection.
Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.
LOEWE is the most popular brand in the world
For the first time in brand history, LOEWE is the Lyst Indexes Worlds Hottest brand. Led by Jonathan Anderson, the label ejected Prada from the first place it had held for two seasons.
Leading the second quarter of 2023, searches for brands increased by 19% this quarter. Andersons LOEWE has spawned a range of eye-catching collections ranging from pixelated garments to simple yet sexy tank tops and balloon heels that all attract a wide range of attention.
Accompanying its top spot, the brand’s Anagram tank top and raffia tote bag are the hottest items this quarter.
Ralph Lauren will continue to raise prices
Ralph Lauren has announced that it will continue to increase its prices. The brand’s latest business development is an effort to boost brand prestige.
Since 2018, the average unit price (AUR) of the top American brand has increased by approximately 80%. This figure details that the average price of the products that customers buy has increased, revealing that customers want to acquire luxury clothes. As a result, the brand will continue to elevate its parts list.
Additionally, brand gross margins last quarter were 61.7%. So the mission to continually raise prices also coincides with raising those numbers to meet competitors like Tapestry Inc. and Capri Holdings Ltd.
Beyonc Unveils New First Access Fragrance For RENAISSANCE Fans
With Beyoncs RENAISSANCE World Tour underway, fans around the world have been paying close attention to the pop superstar. To capitalize on the excitement of the album and the tour, Beyonc unveiled her new First Access fragrance.
First Access marks Beyonc’s first fragrance in over a decade and is exclusively designed for RENAISSANCE Fans. Crafted and designed by the singer, the fragrance features notes of golden honey, jasmine, rose, clementine and amber.
Priced at US$160, First Access will be released exclusively in the United States and Canada in November.
Skepta’s MAINS London Label relaunches at London Fashion Week
Fashion brand Skeptas, LONDON SECTORis set to launch its new collection during the upcoming London Fashion Week.
There have been a slew of teasers recently, including Skepta donning new pieces at Wimbledon and Silverstone. Now, it’s obvious the British rapper is gearing up for something big. Skepta said Business in vogue that her next collection will feature basic, crazy, beautiful and easy to wear clothes.
The offering is designed by Skepta and is in collaboration with the brand’s new chief designer, Mikey Pearce. The next presentation is scheduled for 20:00 GMT on September 16.
Clothing, books and furniture by André Leon Talleys will be auctioned in September
Last January, an extensive collection of coins by the late Andr Leon Talley was auctioned off at Christies, with proceeds benefiting two historic Black Baptist churches of which Talley was a member. Now, a second archival Talleys auction is scheduled to take place in Hudson, New York.
Organized by Stair Galleries, the upcoming auction is also expected to benefit two churches: Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York and Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina. The new auction is expected to feature around 300 lots and is expected to fetch over $500,000.
The next auction is scheduled to start on September 8 before it officially opens on September 21.
Drake Announces NOCTA x Nike Tech Fleece Collection
Although Drake is already making the buzz with his Its All a Blur North American tour with 21 Savage, the rapper has unveiled his new NOCTA x Nike Tech Fleece collection.
Appearing in icy blue, the range of preview images revealed zip-up hoodies, crew necks and sweatpants with contrasting white Swoosh detailing. In true Drake fashion, the rapper took to the tarmac to film exit footage alongside his Air Drake plane.
The new collection is set to release via Nike on July 27.
