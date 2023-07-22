7 Best Barbie Pink Dresses to Channel Your Inner Doll – WWD





Does it exist in Barbie pink? Today, the answer is always yes. Barbie Pink, an actual color known as Pantone PMS 219C, is everywhere you look – its hold on society is truly a force to be reckoned with. “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig movie (and over 100 Barbie brand collaborations) propelled the pink movement, dubbed “Barbiecore,” to mainstream popularity, eclipsing the typical lifespan of a short-lived micro-trend or brief internet fad. Now there are more pink beauty, home and fashion items than ever before, including pink Barbie dresses that match different aesthetics and tastes. Since the release of the official “Barbie” trailer in April, Barbie’s pink dresses have maintained an ubiquitous presence – and the internet is going crazy for how these pretty pink dresses reference the hue’s nostalgic elements while echoing Barbie’s own “You Can Be Anything” ethos. Case in point: In the last four months, Google searches for “Barbie dresses for women” have increased by 400%. On TikTok, #barbiepinkdress garnered over 615 million views from users showing off and trying on the best pink Barbie dresses, noting that they “feel like Barbie”. Even offline, celebrities have donned pink Barbie dresses. Along with the many Barbie events on the press tour, we saw an influx of stars wholeheartedly embracing the maximalist feminine theme on the streets and red carpets. Hailey Bieber is a fashion designer who recently channeled her inner Barbie, wearing a pink Anna October dress with ballet flats and a baggy shoulder bag. Dua Lipa donned a Bottega Veneta pink velvet dress, while Leonie Hanne took Barbie out to play this week, wearing a Magda Butrym midi dress with a Chanel shoulder bag. Even Princess Beatrice thought pink with a chic collared shirt dress at Wimbledon last week. Whether it’s the hype of the movie or the vibrancy of pink that makes Barbie pink dresses covetable and wearable, there are plenty of reasons to invest in a Barbie pink dress. For starters, pink comes in many variations, like coral, peach, fuschia, and flamingo pink, which flatter different skin tones. And there are pink dresses in just about every silhouette and neckline you can imagine. From one-shoulder dresses and flowy strappy dresses to bodycon cocktail dresses and prairie-style dresses, there’s a style to suit any body type, season and occasion. So whether you’re a minimalist looking to experiment with a touch of pink or a maximalist adding to the archives, these upcoming Barbie pink dresses have you covered. And because no Barbiecore look is complete without matching shoes, check out our roundup of celebrity favorite pink shoes. Related:

Top Barbie Beauty Trends

Top Barbie Beauty Trends

The best summer dresses

