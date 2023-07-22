Fashion
10 New Amazon Fashion Arrivals That Are Already Trending
Given that every time you search for something on Amazon thousands of results appear, it’s probably not shocking to learn that each month the retailer enters thousands of fashion novelties. But despite the massive amount of clothing that comes through Amazon’s (virtual) doors, there are always items that grab shoppers’ immediate attention and start trending within the first few weeks after they drop. At this moment, the retailers It news include puffy sundresses, casual linen pants and Barbiecore pumps. We’ve rounded up 10 must-have pieces from this month, with prices starting at $25.
- Milumia floral smocked high-rise shorts$25
- Anrabess linen palazzo pants$30
- Lyrur Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress$30
- Kormei Round Smocked Waist Tiered Midi Dress$30
- Cupshe Cross Back Bikini Set$33
- SeekMe Linen Shorts Set$36
- SweatyRocks Casual One Shoulder Sleeveless Midi Dress$36
- Short smocked dress with ruffles Tankaneo$46
- Gorjana 18k gold plated choker hoops$50
- Platform pumps Dream Paris$51
Anrabess linen palazzo pants are currently a number one new releasewith buyers rave that fluid pants are chic and comfortable. This style is made with a lightweight linen blend, which customers to describe them as a great addition to your summer outfit. Along with the breezy feel and chic summer look, some customers also noted how much they loved the smocked waistband, with a person writes that the high, stretchy waist is not only very comfortable, but also totally flattering.
As for the dresses, Kormeis Smocked Waist Midi Dress quickly caught the eye of Amazon shoppers, with 10 bright, summery floral colorways. This feminine dress is scooped at the neckline, has slightly puffed sleeves and cinches at the waist before opening to a voluminous ruffled bottom. It has a vintage-inspired look that can be dressed up with sneakers for a weekend lunch or paired with heels for a summer wedding.
Of all the new trends, the one I watch the most is SeekMes Short Set. This two-piece outfit is made from a lightweight linen and cotton blend and includes a pair of high-waisted drawstring shorts and an easy, flowy button-up short sleeve. Between the casual-yet-chic look and the breathable mix, shoppers are calling the duo perfect for summer. I got so many compliments on this outfit! It’s cute, comfortable, nice and light for hot summer days, wrote a customerwhile another person added that the set was perfect for their vacation in Miami.
Given that Barbie East Finally outside, I shouldn’t be shocked that Dream Pairs Hot Pink Platform Pumps are in fashion. Despite a 5.5 inch heel and a 1.7 inch platform (my ankles hurt just reading this), buyers write that they are still comfortable and surprisingly easy to walk on. [I] wore them all day and had no problems with my feet hurting, someone wrote. But in addition to their comfort, many customers love the look, not only is the shoe chunky, but it has a rich, satin finish and a slim, sleek ankle strap. An Obsessed Buyer called them the perfect platform heels, adding that they received so many compliments when wearing the sky-high pumps.
Amazon’s on-trend new arrivals are perfect for that midsummer heat wave with plenty of options with breathable fabrics and flattering silhouettes. Shop more must-have drops from retailers below.
