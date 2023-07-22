5 Fashion Lessons From Gen Z I Learned As A Millennial

The generational feud between Gen Zers and Millennials has grabbed headlines and been mocked by countless Twitter threads. While the intergenerational rivalry is a story as old as time, remember All right“Lately it’s been Gen Z who have been pointing the finger, accusing Millennials of being scared off by their enjoyment of avocado toast and their obsession with adulthood.

The different approach to fashion between Millennials and Gen Z has become a particular flashpoint. This came to a head when Gen Z decreed a moratorium on skinny jeans and side parts, two staples of millennial fashion. (I’m guilty on both counts.) When this happened, I first swore undying loyalty to my skinny jeans. Over time, however, I’ve come to realize that for Gen Z, what they wear and how they style their hair isn’t just about looks. Instead, their fashion trends reveal important lessons that I took to heart.

Here are 5 things I learned from Gen Z’s approach to fashion

1. Identity is fluid

While Millennials had RuPaul and Prince, Gen Z was the first generation to really embrace the idea of ​​gender as a spectrum as opposed to a fixed construct. They brought a whole new kind of language into the mainstream, including words like non-binary, gender queer, gender fluid, and cisgender. Similarly, when it comes to Gen Z, clothing is not forced into the menswear and womenswear categories. It’s all fair game for everyone.

Gen Z buys clothes that have the look and fit they want, no matter what side of the store those clothes are on. This has allowed popular brands such as Bode, Telfar and Wildfang to catch up by creating fluid collections. And, as more and more retailers get the hang of it, the message from Gen Z is loud and clear: It’s 2023 and we can wear whatever we want.

2. We contain multitudes

Gen Z’s fluid approach to fashion isn’t limited to gender alone, but extends in almost every direction. While Millennials have been subjected to countless What’s Your Style online quizzes, Gen Z eschews the idea that you have a fixed identity. Instead, they embrace the idea of ​​having multiple versions of yourself.

For Gen Z, identity isn’t linear and it’s certainly not something that can be reduced to a slogan t-shirt. Yeah, maybe they woke up like that or just want good vibes, but they never stuck with just one label. They mix styles in a sort of chaos theory approach that’s brash and fun. Think Portia in White Lotus, whose rugby shirt over linen slacks and sweater vest over cut-off jeans nearly broke the brains of the internet and some older viewers.

3. All bodies are beautiful

As someone who came of age during the heyday of Kate Moss’ low-rise jeans and Calvin Klein ads, I was encouraged by Gen Z’s approach to inclusive fashion. And yes, we still have a long way to go to make fashion even more representative. But, there was a growing rise of plus-size and mid-size models, artists and influencers (a term for people who fall between normal and plus sizes), like Precious Lee, Remi Bader and Lizzo.

Gen Z also isn’t shy about wanting brands to promote a healthier approach to body image, whether through greater representation of different body types in their marketing or in the celebrities they’ve chosen as ambassadors. So, crop tops are in fashion no matter what size you wear.

4. Sustainability is a priority

As the generation that will inherit our sickly planet, Gen Z has been outspoken about climate change and environmental issues. They express a strong desire to sustainably produced fashion. They flocked to brands like Mud Jeans and French ethical fashion label Veja.

At the same time, they’ve developed a serious thrift-shopping habit, boosting the second-hand clothing market using platforms like DePop, Poshmark, and Mercari. In a time when an outfit from Amazon can show up on your doorstep sometimes hours later, Gen Z is trying to be more conscious of how and where they shop. As they age and have more buying power, this trend has serious potential to revolutionize the way brands do business.

5. Authenticity is in

Millennials have come of age with Instagram and the focus on carefully curated images of pristine white living rooms and latte art. In contrast, Gen Z left it all hanging out on TikTok. McKinsey Research tells us that one of the defining values ​​of Generation Z is the expression of individual truth. They don’t seek to water down or organize their lives. They crave honesty, as evidenced by the raw spontaneity of most viral TikTok videos. The filters are out, the messy truth is in. At a time when social media is a major source of stress and insecurity, Gen Z uses platforms like TikTok as an antidote to this and a place where unvarnished authenticity is celebrated.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a fashion icon. I’ve spent most of my life following what I thought was the cardinal rule of fashion: find your style and stick to it. As a result, the contents of my closet have changed little since I became an adult. Lately, however, I feel freer when I go shopping or get dressed in the morning.

Although I probably won’t wear crochet bucket hat soon I feel less constrained by what I grew up thinking it worked for my body. I appreciate fashion for the first time in a long time. And, as much as this older millennial hates to admit it, I know I have Gen Z to thank for it.