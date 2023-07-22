Season 3’s Best Outfits, Ranked





by Netflix sweet magnolias is back for Season 3, and with it the most aggressive outfit inspo on all of TV. We’re talking impossibly flowy sundresses, draped satin, and yes, a luxe take on grandma’s floral couch. Whatever your dress sense, the women of Serenity serve it up in Season 3: Maddie’s ultra-feminine cottagecore is criminally seductive, Helen’s high cocktail looks reach new royal heights and Dana Sue… Dana Sue is getting full of Stevie Nicks White Witch, and we still haven’t gotten over it. But who wins Serenity’s best-dressed superlative this season? Here is our sweet magnolias Season 3 fashion ranking, from appetizing to Really mouth watering. 7. Maddie’s Orange Floral Blouse You can always count on girl Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) for ultra-feminine fashion inspiration. This orange floral blouse is decidedly Edwardian in structure. Bell sleeves. Prairie lace. Buttons that reach to the neck? We are transported! 6. Kathy’s Barbiecore Power Suit Yeah yeah. We get it: Kathy is a supervillain. But the woman rocks preppy pastels like no one else. (And what have You done today?) Her pink-on-pink business outfit is straight out of Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour playbook. Kathy donned a candy pink sleeveless top and pink gingham cigarette pants for a girly ’60s-inspired look. 5. Blue Canvas Slip Dress by Noreen Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) spices up her new mom wardrobe with comfy and flowy little numbers like this darling babydoll dress. A sweetheart neckline gives the sundress some bite, but this teal toile de jouy design is the real star of the show. Versailles, here we come! 4. Maddie’s Button Up Skirt and Puff Sleeve Maxi Maddie’s breezy schoolmistress combo is the perfect look for early fall. An oversized white linen shirt with elbow-length sleeves gives the old-fashioned washer the best possible way. And that A-line skirt comes dangerously close to looking like your grandma’s couch. Maddie lives on the edge, that’s for sure. 3. Tie: Helen and Maddie Scavenger Hunt Looks There are two types of girls: those who practically dress up for a treasure hunt and those who dress up lavishly to run around and search for treasure. Helen (Heather Headley) is, of course, the first. She paired a magenta and orange t-shirt with brick-red pants, completing the playful look with a camel-colored fedora. Maddie, meanwhile, went full milkmaid for the occasion in a powder blue floral maxi dress. 2. Helen’s champagne silk dress Helen’s draped silk dress is elegance itself. The warm champagne hue dazzles with every ripple of the fabric. But notice the glamour: a super-high bun, statement brows, and a fruity lipstick color totally do this Greek goddess-inspired look. 1. Dana Sue’s Crystal Vow Renewal Dress Finally, we turn to Dana Sue’s (Brooke Elliott) chocolate satin dress and beaded layering in absolute pleasing. Bohemian-luxe prone, Dana Sue has outdone herself in the gypsy queen department with this one. Can we talk about how the light shines through these sleeves like a cape? Just…heavenly. All episodes of sweet magnolias Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. READ MORE: Where was romantic drama ‘Sweet Magnolias’ filmed? Step into true serenity

