Leitch’s red card costs Japan in Samoa World Cup dress rehearsal





Tokyo (AFP) Japan have admitted they will need to toughen up their minds ahead of the Rugby World Cup after losing to Samoa on Saturday following a first-half red card for veteran Michael Leitch.

2 minutes

Samoa topped the match 24-22 in Sapporo in what was a dress rehearsal for the two sides meeting in Pool D at the World Cup in France later this year. Japan took an early lead but suffered a blow when former captain Leitch was shown a red card 10 minutes before the break for a dangerous tackle on Samoa’s So’otala Fa’aso’o. Japanese flanker Kazuki Himeno said it was “disappointing” that the Brave Blossoms could not shake off the mental effects of Leitch’s dismissal. “We wanted to continue without being too pessimistic, but it hurt our team’s morale,” he said. “We couldn’t turn the tide.” Born in New Zealand, Leitch played in the city where he first lived after arriving in Japan at the age of 15. But his involvement didn’t even last until half-time after he saw red for hitting Fa’aso’o high in the tackle. Japan fly-half Lee Seung-sin tried to take the positives out of playing with 14 men. “The way we play with a man down is not something we can experience in training,” he said. “We did everything we could in this situation and we lost in the end, but it was a positive experience and in a way we learned a lot.” Japan and Samoa were drawn in Pool D of the World Cup alongside England, Argentina and Chile. They face off in Toulouse on September 28. Japan took an early lead after a try from debutant Amato Fakatava, who crossed the line in the sixth minute. Samoa, who debuted former Wallabies playmaker Christian Leali’ifano, returned to the game with tries from Alamanda Motuga and Jonathan Taumateine. Japan stayed ahead thanks to flyhalf Lee’s boot, but another try from Samoa’s Tumua Manu in the 63rd minute turned the tables on the Brave Blossoms. Japan reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time on home soil four years ago, and Leitch said he believed he could win this year’s tournament. Full-back Ryohei Yamanaka admitted they have “challenges to overcome” if they are to make an impact. “We want to prepare well,” he said. “We will fix the problems of today’s game so that we can produce good results at the World Cup.” Japan continue their preparations with another home test match against Tonga next Saturday, before facing Fiji a week later. AFP 2023

