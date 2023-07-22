Emily Ratajkowski wears SEE-THROUGH dress over cheeky black lingerie as she steps out in NYC… amid recurring romance with Orazio Rispo

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her supermodel figure when she was spotted rushing around New York this week.

The 32-year-old donned an incredibly sheer mini dress that complemented her sleekly designed black lingerie.

Her outfit allowed her to show off her sculpted belly and soaring legs as she pounded the pavement in the city that never sleeps.

She enhanced the sassy impact of the ensemble with a pair of black thigh-high boots that gleamed in the July sun.

Styling her silky black hair with a touch of bangs, the fashionista shielded herself from the rays with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Her latest sighting comes during her recurring romance with a smoldering DJ called Orazio Rispo, who she was first linked to last year.

Emily led a whirlwind love life following the collapse of her marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear McClard.

She was first spotted kissing Orazio last fall, but in the meantime has been running around with names like Pete Davidson and Eric Andre.

In March, she got close to Harry Styles in Tokyo, causing a whirlwind of criticism due to the fact that she is supposedly the girlfriend of his ex Olivia Wilde.

“Olivia and Emily were friends and this is a betrayal,” a source with inside knowledge told DailyMail.com exclusively.

In a later interview with the Los Angeles TimesEmily rejected the kiss saying she didn’t ‘think about guys’ but ‘sometimes things just happen’.

Over the past few weeks, she has been seen with Orazio several times, including a dinner party in London last week.

Sebastian, whose credits include the Adam Sandler Uncut Gems, had a courthouse wedding to Emily in 2018.

The couple welcomed their baby son Sylvester in March 2021, only for their marriage to crumble last year under a cloud of rumors about Sebastian’s fidelity.

When news broke that they had separated, a Page 6the source said Sebastian cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s disgusting. It’s a dog. Emily then added fuel to the conjecture by liking a tweet that read, “I can’t believe that little b*** cheated on emrata.”

It emerged last March that Sebastian had faced ‘grooming’ allegations and been fired by Elara Pictures, the production company of the Safdie brothers, with whom he had worked on Uncut Gems and Robert Pattison star Good Time.

Sebastian was at the time involved in mediation with the Safdies, alongside his divorce proceedings and custody battle with Emily.

Emily has kept a low profile in public about the circumstances that led to her divorce, telling the Los Angeles Timesthat she was “afraid” to be more outspoken because “I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often have their children”.

Benny Safdie, one of the brothers Sebastian worked for, recently broke his public silence on the accusations.

“It’s disgusting, and when you find out something about someone you didn’t know, you just have to be a lot more careful,” Benny said. Hype GQ.

“It’s a lot, and it’s not something you want to happen to anyone. And when you find out, the only thing you can do is really take control.