



The United States Women’s National Team easily handled Vietnam 3-0 to win their 2023 Women’s World Cup opener. Sophia Smith opened the scoring early for the USWNT, netting a goal in the 15th minute. Veteran Alex Morgan had the chance to add a penalty kick, but her attempt was stopped, relatively easily, by the keeper. Incredibly, that miss means only two of six World Cup penalty attempts have been successfully converted. Smith, however, made up for his mistake by adding his second goal in first-half stoppage time. Smith was unquestionably the star of the game for the USA women’s team, despite being one of the youngest players on the court. AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 22: Sophia Smith #11 of USA celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images) Missed chances for the United States on their World Cup debut Lindsay Horan added the third goal from an assist from Smith in the 77th minute, cementing a dominant, but mostly unimpressive victory. Megan Rapinoe came on as a replacement, having reaffirmed her commitment to rejecting biology. READ: MEGAN RAPINOE SAYS HANGAR OPENLY WELCOMES TRANS PLAYER ON USWNT SHOWS SHE IS A NAIVE NARCISSIST | MARK HARRIS Rapinoe didn’t factor in much as the USWNT closed out the game, threatening, but never getting another breakthrough. While Vietnam never really threatened to upset, the American women probably wanted to add more for the all-important goal differential. It’s hard to complain too much about a 3-0 win, but there were periods of sloppy play and missed chances that dampened the enthusiasm. If you’re even interested in looking after the team’s political posts first. READ: MAJORITY OF OUTKICK FANS ROOT AGAINST US WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM AT WOMEN’S WORLD CUP The USWNT continues its World Cup against the Netherlands on July 26 followed by Portugal on September 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outkick.com/u-s-womens-national-team-beats-vietnam-in-dominant-fashion-to-open-world-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos