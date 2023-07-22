98-year-old veteran Bill Darling finally gets his dress blues

Joe LoParo, a U.S. Navy veteran who is presiding over the Memorial Day ceremony at Alameda Veterans Memorial Park, offered some background on Bill Darling, the 98-year-old Navy veteran and two-time WWII Purple Heart recipient who received a set of Sailor Dress Blues at the 4th of July Parade Awards Ceremony on Thursday, July 20.

At the Memorial Day ceremony last year, LoParo, who typically awards Certificates of Appreciation and Community Support Letters to each Marine participant for inclusion in their Service Record Book (SRB), decided to ask Darling to present these awards.

I thought, what an opportunity for them to receive their awards from a decorated WWII Marine, LoParo recalled. And he felt honored to be included. As you can imagine, at 98, he doesn’t get many opportunities to be around the Marines he loves.

After presenting the certificates to those Marines, organizers sat down for lunch with Darling, who shared stories and answered questions about his service with the Marines. When World War II broke out in Europe, Darling was heading to high school. He attended a local military academy and upon graduation he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was immediately sent overseas, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and trained for the amphibious assault on Peleliu Island. This battle was supposed to last four days, but it lasted more than two months. It was the fiercest battle in the Pacific for the Marines, about 40% were wounded or killed.

Darling was injured and evacuated from the island. Once recovered, he said, he returned to his unit as they trained and prepared for the attack on Okinawa Island. During this two-month battle, he was again wounded and evacuated.

When asked, what made you choose the Marine Corps? Darling told his lunch mates that it was mostly the blue uniform, but he also noted that he never received one. He had gone straight from boot camp to war, and besides, in those days, Marines generally only received those Dress Blues when they were posted as presidential guards, embassy guards, or such assignments, he said.

Several weeks after that lunchtime conversation, Marines from Company A, 4thForce ReconnaissanceCompany of Alameda, contacted LoParo. They wanted to buy and gift Bill a set of Dress Blues, LoParo said. They would need sizes and a copy of his DD214 (discharge paper) to know what medals they needed to get for uniform gear. LoParo reached out to Darlings’ daughter, who also lives in Alameda, and she helped them get everything they needed to introduce the Dress Blues to her dad.

On Thursday, July 20, Bill Darling finally received the blue dress uniform of the United States Marine Corps which he never received on active duty. Before the ceremony, LoParo said, “It will be a great day for all of us as we see this 98-year-old World War veteran honored by these young Marines. The award was presented by Marines from Alameda, Company A, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division.

Darling had attended the 4th of July parade awards show at Jean Sweeney Open Space Park thinking he was there to be honored as the oldest participant in this year’s parade. To his surprise, once he was called by the mayor to be honored, LoParo and the Marines present gathered and presented him with those Dress Blues he never had. His friends, family and everyone present cheered as he was honored.

When the Job spoke with Darling after the ceremony, he couldn’t help but smile. It’s the thrill of a lifetime, he says. When I graduated from boot camp for the Marine Corps, they didn’t issue Blues except to Marines at sea because of the war. I could never afford to buy a set. It’s just wonderful!

Congratulations to a true Alameda hero for getting the recognition he deserves! We pay tribute to Bill Darling and thank him for his services.