Fashion
98-year-old veteran Bill Darling finally gets his dress blues
Joe LoParo, a U.S. Navy veteran who is presiding over the Memorial Day ceremony at Alameda Veterans Memorial Park, offered some background on Bill Darling, the 98-year-old Navy veteran and two-time WWII Purple Heart recipient who received a set of Sailor Dress Blues at the 4th of July Parade Awards Ceremony on Thursday, July 20.
At the Memorial Day ceremony last year, LoParo, who typically awards Certificates of Appreciation and Community Support Letters to each Marine participant for inclusion in their Service Record Book (SRB), decided to ask Darling to present these awards.
I thought, what an opportunity for them to receive their awards from a decorated WWII Marine, LoParo recalled. And he felt honored to be included. As you can imagine, at 98, he doesn’t get many opportunities to be around the Marines he loves.
After presenting the certificates to those Marines, organizers sat down for lunch with Darling, who shared stories and answered questions about his service with the Marines. When World War II broke out in Europe, Darling was heading to high school. He attended a local military academy and upon graduation he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was immediately sent overseas, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and trained for the amphibious assault on Peleliu Island. This battle was supposed to last four days, but it lasted more than two months. It was the fiercest battle in the Pacific for the Marines, about 40% were wounded or killed.
Darling was injured and evacuated from the island. Once recovered, he said, he returned to his unit as they trained and prepared for the attack on Okinawa Island. During this two-month battle, he was again wounded and evacuated.
When asked, what made you choose the Marine Corps? Darling told his lunch mates that it was mostly the blue uniform, but he also noted that he never received one. He had gone straight from boot camp to war, and besides, in those days, Marines generally only received those Dress Blues when they were posted as presidential guards, embassy guards, or such assignments, he said.
Several weeks after that lunchtime conversation, Marines from Company A, 4thForce ReconnaissanceCompany of Alameda, contacted LoParo. They wanted to buy and gift Bill a set of Dress Blues, LoParo said. They would need sizes and a copy of his DD214 (discharge paper) to know what medals they needed to get for uniform gear. LoParo reached out to Darlings’ daughter, who also lives in Alameda, and she helped them get everything they needed to introduce the Dress Blues to her dad.
On Thursday, July 20, Bill Darling finally received the blue dress uniform of the United States Marine Corps which he never received on active duty. Before the ceremony, LoParo said, “It will be a great day for all of us as we see this 98-year-old World War veteran honored by these young Marines. The award was presented by Marines from Alameda, Company A, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division.
Darling had attended the 4th of July parade awards show at Jean Sweeney Open Space Park thinking he was there to be honored as the oldest participant in this year’s parade. To his surprise, once he was called by the mayor to be honored, LoParo and the Marines present gathered and presented him with those Dress Blues he never had. His friends, family and everyone present cheered as he was honored.
When the Job spoke with Darling after the ceremony, he couldn’t help but smile. It’s the thrill of a lifetime, he says. When I graduated from boot camp for the Marine Corps, they didn’t issue Blues except to Marines at sea because of the war. I could never afford to buy a set. It’s just wonderful!
Congratulations to a true Alameda hero for getting the recognition he deserves! We pay tribute to Bill Darling and thank him for his services.
|
Sources
2/ https://alamedapost.com/news/98-year-old-veteran-bill-darling-finally-receives-his-dress-blues/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Josephine Chaplin, actress and daughter of Charlie Chaplin, has died aged 74
- 98-year-old veteran Bill Darling finally gets his dress blues
- How to broadcast voice messages on Google Nest
- Report shows Canadian intelligence community concerned about Chinese interference 37 years ago
- Bigg Boss 14 Famous Nikki Tamboli Upon Entering Bollywood: Will Never Compromise My Talent
- 16 Named to NEWHA All-Academic Team; Walkom earned student-athlete of the year honors
- At an event in California, a Brazilian health tech company unveiled a proprietary AI-powered blood test that provides results in less than 30 minutes.
- Public trust is an important asset for the transformation and reform of the Attorney General’s office
- Joanna Lumley: Camilla deserves to be queen | Entertainment
- USWNT wins World Cup opener in dominant fashion – OutKick
- Google won’t hire you if you include these two items on your resume, ex-Google HR reveals
- Bibby Stockholm – Inside the UK government’s ‘asylum seeker barge’