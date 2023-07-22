Sioux City student wowed in national fashion contest





SIOUX CITY In a fierce battle in Denver, Chloie Roupe earned herself a silver medal, but the East High School senior did not participate in any athletic activity. Instead, Roupe, an aspiring fashion designer, took home the win for her concept dress that was chic enough for prom but comfy enough for a night of dancing. “I was competing against high school students from all over the country,” she said of the National Conference on Family, Career and Community Leadership of America (FCCLA), held July 2-6. “It was really intense.” A national non-profit organization with more than 175,000 members in more than 5,300 chapters, FCCLA guides students toward career exploration while helping them develop the planning, goal-setting, problem-solving, decision-making, and interpersonal communication skills needed at home and at work. People also read… Chloie Roupe stands with the dress she made that won her a silver medal for her design at an FCCLA conference in Denver. Roupe first became involved with FCCLA as a student in the fashion design track at Sioux City Community School District Career Academy. “I’ve always thought traditional prom dresses were too tight, too bulky, and too heavy to wear,” she said. “I surveyed other students and they agreed with me.” “Girls were telling me they should leave an event early, just because their dresses were too uncomfortable,” Roupe continued. “I was determined to find a fashion solution.” Working with a soft pajama-like material, she was able to create a prototype dress that allowed for optimal movement on the dance floor while remaining comfortable for the wearer. Roupe’s creation wowed crowds in her Career Academy class as well as at a statewide FCCLA fashion contest, held in Cedar Rapids in March. This allowed her to qualify for the FCCLA national fashion competition, which attracted many industry players. This is exactly the kind of exposure that Roupe wants for his creations. “My family always said I was born with a needle and thread in my hand,” she noted with a smile. “It’s an exaggeration, but I can’t remember a time when design wasn’t important to me.” Chloie Roupe won a silver medal at an FFCLA national leadership conference in Denver for a dress she designed. Indeed, many of Roupe’s creations have already paraded on the catwalks of the Sioux City Conservatory of Music’s Sound & Style fashion show. “People think it takes a lot of money to look good,” she said, shaking her head. “If you know how to ‘upcycle’, you can make anything more cutting edge.” Essentially, “upcycling” means giving new life or meaning to used clothing. “I basically hang out at the Goodwill 50-cent bin for both material and inspiration,” Roupe said. It’s very similar to the approach of famous designer Betsey Johnson, whom Roupe considers an inspiration. Best known for her whimsical yet feminine fashion aesthetic, Johnson has designed outfits for everyone from Cyndi Lauper to Olivia Rodrigo over a career spanning 50 years. “I like (Johnson’s) style because it’s both functional and fun,” Roupe said. “You need clothes to be wearable, but there has to be a sense of humor.” That’s why her sweet pajama ballgown can be dressed up or down. “It reminds me of the over-the-top fashions of the 1990s and 2000s,” Roupe explained. “I call it my ‘Ciao Bella’ collection to capture its country character.” As she begins her senior year in high school, Roupe is already visiting fashion design schools in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta. To be a fashion designer is to know how to sew but also to market clothes,” she said. “With my comfortable evening dress, I created something pretty while finding a solution to a problem.” Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

