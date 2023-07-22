Harper Beckham wears a stunning strappy dress for a triumphant evening with dad David





It was a great night for David Beckham Friday as he watched his latest signing Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami debut and he wasn’t the only one nervously awaiting the outcome of the game. His daughter, Harper Seven, accompanied him and his mother Victoria and the evening proved to be triumphant as Messi netted a free kick in the 94th minute to earn a 2-1 victory against Mexican side Cruz Azul. WATCH: Harper Beckham’s Cutest Family Moments Proving once again that she inherited her mother’s flair for fashion, Harper rocked a sky blue maxi dress with delicate spaghetti straps and a cowl neckline and swept her honey blonde hair up into a neat, high bun. Of course, Victoria looked equally chic, opting for an all-black ensemble and was pictured in the stands next to Harper enthusiastically taking pictures of Messi on the pitch. © Stacy Revere Harper Beckham excitedly snapped photos of Messi on his Inter Miami debut The style seems to come naturally from the mini-muse of Victoria. Most recently, Harper donned a pastel pink maxi dress to attend Messi’s glamorous reveal party at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Crafted from a drapey crepe fabric, Harper’s darling look was an appropriate outfit to match Inter Miami’s famous pink brand. © Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Harper Beckham looked pretty in her floral dress Meanwhile, David was delighted with his side’s victory as it was their first game in 11 games, admitting it was “a dream come true”. “To be honest, as soon as I saw the free-kick given, I thought, ‘This is how it has to end,'” he said on Apple MLS season pass. “Especially when you have players like Leo and Sergio [Busquets] on the pitch, that’s what they produce.” He continued: “It’s so exciting tonight for our fans. All these people, who came here to see Leo step onto the pitch let alone do what he did. Honestly, Sergio’s performance was amazing. © Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Victoria looked chic in all black as she supported David on his big night “But you know it’s a dream come true for everyone in this stadium and for everyone in this country to see Leo come into MLS and play. I don’t have many words for that.” Messi also called the win an “overwhelming joy” speaking to reporters after the game. “We wanted to start like this by giving these people the win,” he said. “We knew it was very important for us to start this championship in a winning way. Luckily we were able to do that at the end, and I’m very happy.” © Megan Briggs Lionel Messi scored a free kick to secure Inter Miami a 2-1 victory He added: “It’s a huge joy to get this first victory after what we did in the league. It’s important to start winning, beyond the fact that it’s another championship, for confidence it’s very good to get victories.” Harper and Victoria weren’t the only recognizable faces watching the game as celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams And james lebron were part of the 20,000-seat crowd.

