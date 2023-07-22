An iconic Tag Heuer watch is back, and we couldn’t be happier





TAG Heuer, renowned for its long history in the field of sports watches, has an illustrious heritage in various high-level sports, including motor racing, skiing, horse racing and the Olympic Games. Of course, many watch enthusiasts will know the brand best for its pop culture status, having appeared on the wrist of Jason Bourne, and making a notable appearance during an episode of breaking Bad. However, it was the world of high-level yachting that gave birth to one of its most beloved and distinctive chronographs – the iconic “Skipper”. After a 40-year hiatus, the Skipper is back; with its brilliant colors and distinctive design, it appeals to both sailing enthusiasts and watch collectors. A nod to its nautical heritage After making its debut in 1968, the Skipper immediately gained popularity with experienced and novice sailors alike. Early Skipper models were based on the famous Carrera chronograph, although later versions used the Autavia case. Today, TAG Heuer pays homage to its maritime past by drawing inspiration for the new generation Skipper from the Carrera glassbox which has just been released. In sailing regattas where time is of the essence, the readability of the TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper is unmatched. A bezel would have prevented the glass case from extending to the edge of the case, obscuring the clever “curved edge” display and strategically positioned chronograph counters. This watch performs admirably in all lighting conditions, allowing sailors to monitor the vital “pre-start” period before the race starts. A reinvented vintage aesthetic The new Skipper adopts a colorful and distinctive style that draws inspiration from the America’s Cup “Intrepid” yacht and the Skipper Chronograph designed for the 1967 competition success. High-end sailing is immediately evoked by the round, brushed main dial in Carrera’s signature blue, which is further enhanced by sub-dials in strikingly contrasting Intrepid Teal, Lagoon Green and Regatta Orange hues. The watch also has the “Skipper” moniker at the foot of the 12-hour clock, distinct triangle-shaped markings at five-minute intervals on the curved flange, and a particularly vivid orange central seconds hand. The TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper incorporates modern technologies while respecting its retro heritage. It has a sturdy 39mm case and is driven by the latest TH20-06 movement, which has an astonishing 80 hour power reserve and bi-directional winding. The watch features a premium durable fabric strap that combines style and strength for today’s daring sailors. A watch to treasure The charm of the Skipper stands the test of time and is still appreciated by watch enthusiasts. In 2017, TAG Heuer and Hodinkee worked together to create 125 limited-edition watches as a tribute to the 1968 design. The revival of the Skipper sparked increased interest, and early models quickly rose in value and sold for astronomical sums at auction. TAG Heuer’s return to the world of boats and yachting is marked by the release of the Carrera Skipper as its flagship watch – the company plans to launch a whole series of maritime models. Editors’ Recommendations





















