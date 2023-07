Indigenous craftsmanship, fashion and the metaverse come together in Bolivia

Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Jul 21 (EFE).- Crafts and clothing created primarily by indigenous Weenhayek women from Bolivia have been mixed with technology in a project to give their culture visibility in the metaverse. “Our goal is to generate visibility for indigenous artisans and artists who play an important role in preserving the culture of their communities,” Impact NFT executive director Alejandro Trujillo told EFE. The project began over a year and a half ago, in collaboration with a group of artisans Weenhayek, in the Bolivian Chaco, who together with Impact NFT, an organization that transforms art into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) make these creations visible in the metaverse on a global scale. To do this, they use “co-creation models” in which a native artist joins a digital artist and an art curator to complete this process together, Trujillo said. On this occasion, they presented eight pieces that have been chosen to become art in the metaverse, such as a traditional mask that can be used with augmented reality, ancestral fabrics and vessels, which are part of the collection presented at the Artecampo Museum in the city of Santa Cruz. “We’re kind of changing the paradigm that craft isn’t art, that craft doesn’t belong in an art gallery, we’re showing that craft has all the qualities to be part of these collections globally,” Trujillo emphasized. The craftsmen also exhibited clothes on a catwalk in which they combine their ancestral knowledge with the use of fibers and natural pigments that highlight the women artisans who devote themselves to them. The Bolivia exhibition is part of a project that includes indigenous communities living in the Chaco of Argentina and Paraguay who also use the metaverse to show their creations, but are also for sale from anywhere in the world using cryptocurrencies. In Bolivia it is not possible to carry out this type of sale due to the “restrictions” on cryptocurrencies, but the space serves to give visibility to the creativity of the indigenous peoples. “We are achieving a wide dissemination of what culture is, not only Weenhayek, but the cultures of Chaco and the cultures of the communities of Bolivia, Argentina and Paraguay,” Trujillo said. Over the weekend, a group of indigenous women will lead workshops on how to make some of their handicrafts in the city. This project is supported by IDB LAB, Meta and others, who seek to promote global business opportunities for indigenous peoples. EFE ysm/tw

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laprensalatina.com/indigenous-crafts-fashion-and-the-metaverse-come-together-in-bolivia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos