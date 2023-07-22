Los Angeles teen wins national scholarship contest with WSB-TV Channel 2 taped dress





A Los Angeles teenager has won the annual Duck Brand Stuck at Prom ball gown contest and won a college scholarship. >> Read more trending news In a press release, duck mark said Karla Torres won the best dress award for the pageant. Torres was one of two grand prize winners. The other was Ian Hernandez Rojas from Utah, who won the Best Tux award. Both Torres and Rojas won a $10,000 scholarship. The finalists each won a $500 scholarship, according to KABC. The company said Torres dress was made with 14 rolls of pink, white and gold Duck Tape. She spent around 120 hours making the prom dress which was completed with accessories like a clutch and a fan. This dress is inspired by 18th century French art that I saw in the Getty Museum, said Torres in the press release. I was captivated by the amount of gold and extravagant paintings they had on display. I am fascinated by clothes and their evolution throughout history. Although we are in the 21st century, that does not prevent us from dressing in any era. Torres graduated last month from Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School in Boyle Heights, Calif., according to the Los Angeles Times. My dress is going to go all over the country, Torres said, according to the temperature. It’s a national competition. … Being selected as the only Californian, and more precisely even [from] Los Angeles and Boyle Heights is really cool. Torres is the first in her family to go to college, according to the newspaper. She said the scholarship would be a big help for her education as well as financial help. She will attend California State University Fullerton in the fall, according to KABC. She plans to study business marketing with a focus on the fashion industry, according to the LA Times. After this competition, I hope to intern in a fashion company in the future, said Torres, according to the newspaper. This is something that interests me and will always interest me. Need something to cheer you up?

