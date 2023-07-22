Ashley Eckstein Explains How Ahsoka’s Voice Led To Her World, A Comic-Con Staple

With the onset of the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes, Hollywood’s panel-heavy Comic-Cons schedule all but disappeared. But the convention’s mainstays, collector’s booths, fan organizations, card-playing areas, artists’ alley will continue to draw attendees.

The Her Universe fashion show is a staple of the convention, drawing over 2,000 people to the event each year. Actor Ashley Eckstein, who announced Thursday before designers and models took to the runway that the event had received a SAG-AFTRA exemption, has made the brand one of the most unique and successful fandom fashion businesses in the industry. Jhe won this year’s fashion show, designers Rachel Petterson and Raeven K., have been announced, and they will secure design contracts with Hot Topic as part of the deal. It’s a testament to the power the brand and its intellectual property deals (including with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Studio Ghibli and more) have in the fashion world.

Eckstein is known for her portrayal of former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano in several Star Wars animated series, and she’s become a fan favorite over the years. Eckstein shed tears after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd Thursday night. Due to the actors’ strike, she wasn’t sure if the event would happen as late as last week.

In the weeks leading up to the event, she chatted with The Times about Ahsoka, the Disney+ show premiering on August 23, how her universe and the fashion show have expanded, and how protective of the fiery Force-wielder she helped bring to life. The conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

So, nine years later, how has her universe and, in general, the fan fashion industry expanded?

It’s really surreal to see how far his universe has come and the journey we’ve been on. And I will say this, going back to the very beginning, my hope and my mission was that I wanted to break the stereotype that this world, that these sci-fi and fantasy properties were only for men and boys. They weren’t just for men and boys. They weren’t just for women and girls. These stories are for everyone, and you can’t put a gender on it. My goal was to make everything equal. I never even wanted to make His universe and say, Oh, well, it’s just for women, girls, men and boys, you don’t belong. I never wanted that. His universe from the beginning was always in two parts. It was a line of merchandise, but more importantly, it was a community.

At first we started with just t-shirts, but as we started doing dresses, cardigans, jackets and all these really cool designs, so many fanboys said, Hey, wait a minute. And me? We only have T-shirts. That’s when we were able to launch our sub-brand called Our Universe and create fashion collections for everyone.

Ashley Eckstein on the 2019 runway. (Mark Edwards)

What kind of things do you still want to do?

I sold his universe at the end of 2016 [to Hot Topic], but I continued to run it for four years after that. In 2020, I was able to kind of hand over the day-to-day reins of the business to my amazing Her Universe team. I continue to design collections with Her Universe. I continue to host the fashion show. I’ve just transitioned into a more spokesperson and founder role, and it’s one I’m very proud of, but I’m still part of the brand.

What are you looking for in a great design or designer?

So every fan is different and the challenge has always been to create designs that appeal to all types of fans. Some fans, like you, want what I call subtle geek.

Yes! I like this.

Just subtle hints in the design, and that’s how I am too. I like this subtlety, but some fans like to wear it proudly. They want a design with the logo or character stuck all over it. It’s always been a challenge trying to create fashion collections that appeal to all types of fans, and that’s always been my goal.

Jodie Whittaker (Dr Who) and Ashley Eckstein on stage at the 2018 Her Universe Fashion Show. (Mark Edwards)

This year you have Michael James Scott, better known as Genie on Broadways Aladdin, as the fashion show emcee at Comic-Con. There’s fashion, performances, a bit of cosplay… What kind of planning goes into creating A fashion show?

Well, starting with Michael James Scott. One thing that excites me so much and that fans need to see is that they were childhood friends! Michael and I grew up together in Orlando, Florida and went to high school together. We were in a magnetic theater school, so we were theater kids together.

Oh my God.

So we’ve known each other since I was a freshman in high school, and we’ve done countless plays and performances together. We were the Orlando kids who dreamed of working for Disney and dreamed of being on Broadway. So the fact that we get to co-host this show together all these years later, celebrating Disney and the fact that we’re coming back, me as a Disney actress, Star Wars actress, [and] Michael as the star of Disney-on-Broadway, and doing this together, you’re going to see onstage chemistry that’s just electric. Were going to have so much fun.

The Her Universe Fashion show is a show, but its two parts. So we work very hard to create a very entertaining show. But it is also a competition. There’s a certain part that we guard very fiercely to keep it fair and to keep the core and the foundation of what we’ve built over the past eight shows and coming up in the ninth annual show this year and that’s the competition with the 25 designers. We set the rules, we set the parameters, but the rest is in the hands of the designers, and they work very hard to create their one-of-a-kind couture designs that take inspiration from 100 years of Disney this year.

And it’s up to them to bring it to the San Diego Comic-Con trail. We had, oh my, nearly 300 designers submitted for our show this year for 20 spots. From there, we select two winners, and those two winners can design a Her Universe collection to sell in stores. This is a real professional opportunity. It’s the one they’re paid for, and it’s the one they’re going to learn from.

Grogu and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in The Mandalorian. (Justin Lubin/Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Since you mentioned your career as a Disney actress, we know most of it started thanks to your voice of a young Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars The Clone Wars and Rebels. With a Disney+ show spotlighting the character coming soon, have you spoken to Rosario Dawson about Ahsokas’ origins and how you think the character would have matured?

I finally had the chance to meet Rosario Dawson last year [and] to visit the Ahsoka Plateau. I was not filming a cameo. It’s everyone first [response]. They’re like, Oh, she was there! She was shooting a cameo! It was just a scheduled visit. Hopefully if there’s a season 2 or a spin-off one way or another, I’ll end up doing it.

[Rosario is] just lovely. She couldn’t have been nicer. When we first saw each other it was like we were running towards each other. It was almost a scene from a movie and it was almost like it was in slow motion. We just kissed. I watched, obviously, how she was dressed as Ahsoka, and it was so cool to see.

I have nothing to do with the story or his preparation for the character. But what I was able to share with her that day was how important Ahsoka is to people and what she means to people, and how Ahsoka is changing lives and saving lives, and why I’m so passionate about the character and why I go to so many conventions and why I do so many events.

All I want for this character is for her to continue to be a positive force in people’s lives. It is definitely a bond that I am very grateful to have been able to create and share with Rosario. She definitely sees what Ahsoka means to people. It’s a relationship that I only hope will grow stronger over the years, as we now have a bond that is truly there for life.

What was your reaction to seeing her appear in The Mandalorian even before the show was announced?

I think it was just exciting for Ahsoka’s story and her legacy to continue. I can’t stress enough what Ahsoka means to people. There are very few characters that transcend the screen the way Ahsoka does. Star Wars characters like Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, Ahsoka has now, like those iconic characters, transcended the screen and become a part of people’s hearts and souls. That’s why I started the hashtag #Ahsokalivesinallofus, because she really lives in all of us now.

If you couldn’t play Ahsoka, would you still have created her universe? Do you think that path was still ahead of you?

Oh my God no ! Her universe only happened because of Ahsoka. I came up with the idea because as the voice of Ahsoka, I wanted more Star Wars clothing made for me because I was going out and doing events, and I was a lifelong Star Wars fan, but I guess I had come to terms with the fact that there was no Star Wars merchandise made for me. You got used to the fact that you had to go to the boys section.

It wasn’t until I really started to pay attention to it that it inspired me to create his universe. I didn’t know anything about starting a business. I didn’t know anything about fashion design or licensing, but I was so inspired by Ahsoka. I wondered, what would Ahsoka do? And my response was that Ahsoka would stand up for fangirls, Ahsoka would do the right thing, and Ahsoka would want to change the world and make it a more inclusive and safer space for fandoms. So that’s why I did it. Without Ahsoka, I can’t say that I would have started her universe.