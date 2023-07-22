Pitchfork Music Festival fashion | WBEZ Chicago





From technicolor mesh tank tops to black fishnet tights, the outfits at Friday’s Pitchfork Music Festival varied as much as the musicians. The three-day festival, which attracts around 60,000 attendees, features more than 40 artists playing everything from alternative rock to hip hop and jazz. Decked out in denim, many fans teamed their Canadian tuxedos with cowboy boots or classic Dr. Martens. Others appeared in everything from black to pink, perhaps a nod to Barbenheimer’s weekend. A walk through the CHIRP Record Fair inside the festival featured flowing skirts with sun hats and that modern dad look of funky polo shirts with New Balance sneakers, all while wearing vinyl under the arms. Here’s a look at some festival fashion. Ysa Quiballo / WBEZ Joshua Madrid rocked a boxy gingham dress with pops of yellow in her boots, handbag and chain necklace. Ysa Quiballo / WBEZ Julian Day-Cooney took an effortlessly chic approach with his zodiac print ensemble and homemade mesh bucket hat. Ysa Quiballo / WBEZ Sam Kmiec (left) and Luis Fernando (right) chose the festival over the cinema, but said they would see Barbie and Oppenheimer next weekend. Well wearing the Pitchfork shirts at the Barbenheimer screening, Kmiec said with a laugh. Free advertising. Ysa Quiballo / WBEZ Just like Barbie, these fangs are all the rage this weekend. Ysa Quiballo / WBEZ At the Flatstock Poster Fair, warm-toned designs keep things cool. Ysa Quiballo / WBEZ Artist and dancer Matt Churney said he’s been to Pitchfork since its inception and teaches hacky sack. I was a punk rocker at the time, it was pretty fun to wear, but having holes in your clothes is very functional when you’re dancing. Ysa Quiballo / WBEZ Jimmy Drenovsky said it was the first time he wore a matching ensemble. He had one word to describe what he felt: Empowering. Ysa Quiballo / WBEZ Drag queen Vanity sparkled her outfit in silky neutrals and flashing silver accents. Ysa Quiballo / WBEZ In Union Park, even the butterfly knew it had to step into that fashion scene.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbez.org/stories/pitchfork-music-festival-fashion/b3fd7dac-70e6-4155-a8aa-422fa39faec3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos