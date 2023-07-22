Guys Can Wear Pink Too: 8 Ways to Channel Ryan Gosling and the Barbiecore Trend

As Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie releases, the trend has taken the fashion scene by storm, celebrating Barbie’s signature hot pink aesthetic in all its glory. Beyond its vibrant hues and sparkling details, Barbiecore transcends traditional gender norms, encouraging men to fearlessly embrace pink in their wardrobes. Who says real men can’t wear pink?

From Valentino Fall 2022 runway show to viral sensation on TikTok, Barbiecore has become a fashion movement and it won’t go away just because the popcorn gets stale and the movie posters start falling. Pink appeared on the Acne Studios Fall 2023 show and the Rick Owens Spring 2023 show, all with varying degrees of styles that can be worn every day. And, if that hasn’t convinced you, then Ryan Gosling embracing bright color for all of Barbie’s movie premieres probably will.

So how can men wear pink? If you’re not sure how to add this hue to your personal style, we have some tips for you.

1. Start small: subtle hints of pink

Start simply with delicate pink accents to dip your toes into the lively world of Barbiecore. With trendy pink accessories like ties, stockings and pocket squares, you can give your ensembles a touch of charm. These irresistible details subtly add a splash of swagger and color to your outfit without overpowering the rest of your appearance.

These modest pink accents express confidence and uniqueness, whether it’s a casual day or a formal occasion. Seize the opportunity to play with pink as it goes well with a variety of clothes and fashion trends. Take the first step into the world of Barbiecore with these stylish yet simple to wear accessories, and let the carefree nature of pink easily enhance your sense of style.

2. Go bold with pink shirts and tops

Pink menswear is no longer just a bold choice in today’s wardrobe; it also makes a statement about style and confidence. Pink is incredibly versatile and easily adapts to a wide range of settings and occasions. This color can be dressed up with tailored trousers for formal occasions or worn with jeans for a casual vibe, whether you choose a chic pink Oxford shirt or a casual and cool pink t-shirt. For a more sophisticated style, combine it with deeper blues and browns, or go for summer by pairing pink with white. Take the opportunity to wear bright pink shirts and tops and make every wardrobe choice show off your impeccable sense of style.

3. Pretty in Pink: Bottoms Edition

Ready to inject some playful charm into your wardrobe with a little Barbiecore pink? Discover the vibrant world of pink pants, chinos and shorts to instantly add a splash of color to your look and grab attention at the club or at a weekend golf tournament. The range of colors lets you express your sense of style in fun and bold ways, from pink tones to bright magentas. Imagine wearing a pair of pink shorts for a carefree summer attitude or a pair of pink chinos for a laid back look.

4. Flamboyant Blazers and Beyond

Barbie pink blazers are all the rage right now, so be prepared to turn heads when you wear one. These pink powerhouses aren’t just for women; guys can embrace their inner Ken doll and rule the Barbiecore world too. Embrace the elegance and sophistication of pink blazers, which effortlessly transform any look into a Ryan Gosling-esque red carpet look.

At a formal reception, are you trying to make a statement? Stylish black pants and a fresh white shirt go well with your jacket. Want to give an original touch to your casual outfit? Throw it over a graphic tee and jeans for a look even Barbie would covet. Forget the constraints of minimalism and dive into the colorful and campy world of Barbiecore.

5. Mix and match: patterns and prints

Dive into the Barbiecore aesthetic and try combining pink with edgy designs. Bold patterns enhance the pink effect like no other, from polka dots that dance like confetti to bold stripes that make a statement even to cartoon characters that lend a touch of nostalgia. Embrace your playful side and bravely combine pink clothes with these striking designs to create outfits full of character. You’ll walk around in pink chinos and a polka dot shirt, beaming with charm and confidence like Ken himself. The more templates you use, the better; don’t be afraid to do it all.

6. Accessorize with pizzazz

The secret to bringing your hot pink ensemble together is accessorizing. Consider pink hats that lend a touch of stylish mystery, belts that confidently hug your waist, and watches that make a statement with every beat. With these fabulously pink accessories, your Barbiecore set will go from spectacular to downright legendary. Ryan Gosling was recently seen on the red carpet (or pink carpet?) for the premiere of the movie Barbie which is rocking the TAG Heuer Carrera Date watch in pink, which means even pink jewelry will be incredibly trendy this summer.

In a world where fashion has no boundaries, embrace the essence of the Barbiecore trend while paying homage to the woman herself. These accessories are the perfect finishing touch to show off your fashion prowess. In the world of Barbie, it’s all about celebrating your style and flair.

7. Mixing Traditions: Incorporating Pink into Evening Wear

Break the fashion rules and add a splash of vibrant pink to your formal wardrobe; no more boring black or blue choices. Let’s embrace the idea that pink is not just for casual wear, but also a powerful statement of sophistication and originality by fusing traditions and breaking presumptions.

Embrace the versatility of pink by using your evening wear as a backdrop; don a crisp pink suit or tuxedo that exudes unabashed elegance. When worn with confidence, pink can help you stand out as a trendsetter in the world of high-end clothing. For a classic, on-trend style, pick the color that best suits your skin tone and wear it with deeper blues and browns.

8. Barbiecore casual: Pink T-shirt

Start with a casual and comfortable pink t-shirt, the epitome of laid-back cool. This adaptable piece lays the foundation for a look that exudes comfort without sacrificing style. But we don’t stop there, because comfort should never be sacrificed for style, including a pair of clean, white shoes. You can easily go from wearing these shoes for a walk around town to dancing at your favorite rooftop party. Add a stylish cap to complete the look as a finishing touch; it elevates the whole. You’ll move around with an athletic appeal that seamlessly blends fashion and comfort.

If you are someone who loves the Vineyard Vines aesthetic, then you have long known that pink is a color for all genders. But if you’ve ever wondered “Can men wear pink?” Ryan Gosling definitely answered “Yes”. Whether you prefer a pop of hot pink or subtle accents of pastel pink, there’s a way to incorporate this timeless color into your wardrobe.

