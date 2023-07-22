Saint Laurent sells used band t-shirts in its vintage collection | Fashion

Once the preserve of fans in moshpits at concerts, the band’s t-shirt cemented its high-fashion status this week with the endorsement of a luxury fashion label and the award to match.

As part of their The vintage collection, Saint Laurent is now selling second-hand band T-shirts for thousands of pounds. Nirvana dominates with the classic smiley face t-shirt selling for 700 and an In Utero t-shirt priced at 2,510. A t-shirt with the cover of the 1992 Incesticide compilation hit the headlines. It was sold for the eye-watering sum of 3,295.

The Nirvana Incesticide shirt. Photography: Saint Laurent

These items and their prices were shared on social media. Sonic Youths Kim Gordon friend of Nirvana posted an article about T-shirts on Instagram with the (presumably ironic) caption Sick! So punk! Nirvana fans complained on Twitter, with a comment that it was the opposite of what [frontman] kurt [Cobain] would have liked. He thought $20 was too much for a concert ticket.

Some musicians may find these prices hard to swallow, but the majority of the t-shirts have already sold out, reflecting the fact that people are willing to shell out for something once sold for peanuts at a merchandise stand. Over the past 10 years, its massive growth, says Deeps Samra, the founder of London Catalog, a website that sells vintage t-shirts and merchandise. The prices are only going up. Matt Sloane, the founder of the vintage t-shirt and jerks gift shop, explains an empirical rule. If an original LP is worth 300, you can be fairly certain that the corresponding T-shirt will be worth the same or more, he says.

The Nirvana In Utero shirt. Photography: Saint Laurent

Samra says the maximum he made off a t-shirt was 1,000, for a Bjrk t-shirt, while Sloane says he sold an Aphex Twin t-shirt of the same design worn by musician Frank Ocean for 2,500. Both say Saint Laurent’s prices are inflated but, as Sloane says: You’re paying for the experience of buying something from Saint Laurent, it’s one on one. That’s what to expect.

Nirvana t-shirts are particularly sought after. Saint Laurent’s offers are not the most expensive ever sold. A collector in Japan paid $8,500 (6,608) for an all-band t-shirt while a Sonic Youth t-shirt worn by Cobain in 1994 sold for $25,000 in 2014. Jacob McMurray, who organized an exhibition of Nirvana memorabilia at the Seattles Museum of Pop Culture in 2018, says this market is timely. [Grunge is] 30 years ago, so there is this nostalgia around him. The kids who grew up listening to this music are now the people in power and have the money to be able to afford this stuff.

Sloane says Saint Laurent’s focus on Nirvana makes sense. It’s like fruit at hand. The band is big enough to get the attention it wants [as opposed to] someone a little more obscure.

People have been collecting T-shirts for a long time, but it’s only recently that prices have reached extreme levels. Photographer David Titlow published a book in 2016, Teetotal, presenting his collection. In the late 90s, you could buy great vintage t-shirts everywhere [at thrift stores] At New York. Now that’s just impossible because people are just totally wise.