The Final Blonde: My Ongoing Journey to Decolonize Barbie from My Disguises

For Halloween last year, I dressed up as Barbie and planned the costume well in advance: pink bike shorts, a tank top with the Barbie logo flared up the front, and a pink cardigan with faux fur trim that I found on sale. I took a trip to Claire’s and bought a small plastic pink purse, some playful jewelry, cheap pink makeup, and a pink and gold locket that I put two little pictures of Ken in. I even wore the most push-up bra I owned that I hadn’t worn in years, all with the goal of becoming Barbie.

“I want yellow hair like Barbie.”

And finally, the last piece of the puzzle: the hair. I pinned up my own hair and put a little mesh cap on it before putting the cheap synthetic blonde wig I bought at Spirit Halloween on my head. It was big and itchy and gave me a headache by the end of the night, but it was worth it to fully embody the icon that is Barbie.

Growing up I was obsessed with Barbie.

When I was five, my mom picked me up from kindergarten, letting me sit in the front seat of her silver Mitsubishi because it was the ’90s and parents were a little less concerned about car safety.

“What did you do today?” my mother always asked as we drove home. I usually told her the mundane details of my life, which my five-year-old thought were captivating. But that day, I had another idea in mind.

“I want yellow hair like Barbie,” I said.

My hair was black and curly, and at the end of each day I came home with my frizzy tendrils filled with knots. I looked nothing like Barbie, with her perfectly straight, long blonde hair that shone like no one had ever looked before. Barbie and I were different in every way. To begin with, she was white, while I was an Egyptian American girl with brown skin and black hair, and I never felt perfect, not like Barbie.

I had a giant bin full of Barbies at Barbie, the home doctor, Barbie from the mall, the gymnast Barbie, a Barbie whose hair you could cut your hair off and Velcro it back on, and the list goes on. I’ve created endless stories with the dolls, my own little soap operas featuring Barbie, Ken and the gang. My dad even bribed me with Barbies. When I declined to see “Star Trek” in theaters with him, all he had to say was, “I’ll get you a Barbie” to get me to come.

“Barbie is everything,” reads the poster for the “Barbie” movie, with a photo of Margot Robbie lying on her side, her blonde hair perfectly styled over a pink headband.

For me Barbie was everything and brought me happiness in many ways. I was an only child until I was 10, and Barbie was my way of entertaining myself. She unleashed my creativity, allowing me to create my own little stories before I even knew I wanted to be a storyteller. In the world I had created, Barbie from the mall was the coolest and most popular of the gang because she had the softest hair and the fanciest accessories. Gymnast Barbie was her best friend, and there was always drama with Ken, as mermaid Barbie, with her matted hair, would rush out of her ocean life and try to steal Ken away from Barbie shopping, who of course would always win in the end.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in ‘Barbie’ (Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)Barbie is everything, but it encompasses both good and evil. Since its inception in the 1950s, Barbie has been the epitome of beauty and femininity, even though no one actually looked like her. She embodied what women were supposed to want: lean, white, blond hair, blue eyes, small nose, big breasts, permanently molded feet for heels. These colonial and patriarchal ideas about beauty and femininity seeped into my brain.

Barbie Halloween wasn’t the first year I dressed as a blonde.

For me, it represents something both nostalgic and insidious. Even though I loved Barbie, she made young girls all over the world believe that they were not everything, including me. Unrealistic standards of beauty were everywhere in magazines, on TV, on billboards and Barbie indoctrinated children everywhere with an idea of ​​beauty and femininity that centers whiteness, and these ideas were reinforced by every type of media we consume.

To this day, I sometimes hate everything about me, wondering if I’m pretty enough or interesting enough or smart enough or fun enough. Of course, I don’t compare myself to Barbie anymore, but Barbie was probably the source of my insecurities. And as an anxious Egyptian kid growing up in America in the 90s and early 2000s, I often hated everything about me. My hair was too frizzy; I wore glasses; I was too shy. I didn’t even realize it at the time, but those thoughts flooded my mind, America’s toxic ideals taking over. So it made sense that I wanted to look like Barbie.

* * *

Interestingly enough, Barbie Halloween wasn’t the first year I dressed as a blonde. It’s actually become a running joke among my friends, and every year they ask me if I’m planning on wearing another blonde wig. More often than not, my answer has been yes.

Over the past 10 years, I’ve dressed as Sookie Stackhouse from “True Blood”, Robin Sparkles (the blonde, pop star version of Robin) from “How I Met Your Mother”, Angelica from “Rugrats”, Taylor Swift, Eleven from “Stranger Things” when she wears a blonde wig, Uma Thurman’s character from “Kill Bill” and finally, the final blonde: Barbie. Maybe all those other costumes were leading to her, a slow transformation into the ultimate blonde.

Barbie is everything that I am not. I hardly have any roses in my wardrobe and I hardly ever wear heels. After getting my neon pink nails done the night before Halloween weekend, I went to a friend’s birthday party and made sure to tell everyone I met, “That’s not me,” assuring them that my pink nails were only for Halloween. But by becoming Barbie, I completely separated from myself, embodying a whole new personality. For just one night, I was able to become everything I wanted to be when I was five.

But the difference was that I wasn’t five anymore and I didn’t really want to look like Barbie. Growing up, the world began to change. People started calling out the media and corporations for forcing those old ideals of whiteness, thinness, and unattainable perfection on us. Of course, for me, the change was gradual. I didn’t suddenly wake up one day with a burst of confidence. For years, without even realizing it, I worked to stay close to whiteness. I flat-ironed my hair after every wash, keeping it smooth and straight, just like the white girls I knew. I still hear the sizzle of my iron, and every once in a while, maybe in a salon, I smell the familiar smell of burnt hair, taking me back to high school and college.

But slowly my desire to meet those colonial beauty standards began to fade. The change occurred alongside my increased interest in politics and social issues. I started paying attention in a way that I had never been before, and as a result, I became disgusted with wanting whiteness. I was mad at myself for always wanting to look like the rich white girls I went to college with, and I started expressing my pride in my culture, my hair, and all the ways that I differed from those girls. Ultimately, the idea of ​​wanting “yellow” hair or the closeness of whiteness seemed comical, though in hindsight I still feel sad for the version of me as a five-year-old who had no role model for beauty outside of whiteness.

Emma Mackey as Barbie, Simu Liu as Ken, Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken in ‘Barbie’ (Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)These days, Barbie makes more of an effort to be inclusive. We have Barbies with different skin tones and hair colors/textures, Barbies with disabilities, and even Barbies with different body types (although most are still quite skinny) in an effort to show that anyone can look like Barbie. Although in reality no one looks like Barbie. While Margot Robbie’s Barbie is beautiful and as close to the original as anyone can look at, even she doesn’t fit, not perfect enough for the world she exists in, as her feet go flat and her consciousness awakens to the fact that she’s living in a fantasy. Barbie herself realizes that she is not real, just as the ideas of beauty and femininity she once promoted are not real.

* * *

When I dressed up as Barbie for Halloween, I wasn’t looking for perfection or beauty. To some extent, my costume was a tribute to Barbie, because while she’s toxic in so many ways, she’s also iconic. But at the same time, my costume showed how laughable it was that Barbie ever represented beauty and the ideal of femininity in the first place. My outfit was tacky and my jewelry was deliberately childish. Blonde hair seemed ridiculous to me, and that was the point. While I’m not exactly spilling the Barbie look, the outfit made everyone realize that Barbie as a beauty model was a joke.

I went to three nights of Halloween parties last year, and on the last Halloween night I decided to change my costume because by then that perfect Barbie look was starting to get boring. I took the pristine white and pink Barbie shirt and splattered fake blood on it. I changed my makeup, adding dark circles under my eyes, scars on my face made with eyeliner, and fake blood dripping from my nose and mouth. I ruffled the hair of my blonde wig and became Barbie Zombie, destroying the image of perfection she once represented. I transformed her beauty, her fairness, her perfection into something ugly and monstrous. In some ways, by becoming a zombie version of Barbie, I effectively killed off the classic blonde beauty, not only decolonizing her in my mind, but also flipping the costume for all to see.

Next Halloween, I don’t want to be another blonde. I have already planned a costume in my head Trinity from “The Matrix” a character that could be seen as the opposite of Barbie. Now that I’ve dressed up as the ultimate blonde and transformed her into something else, the journey seems over.

Of course, there’s something to be said for the fact that I’ve dressed mostly as white characters all my life. Am I really participating in any form of decolonization if I continually pay homage to white characters? Sometimes, however, I feel like I don’t have many other options. Until last year when “Moon Knight” came out featuring an Egyptian superhero, who else could I have dressed as? Cleopatra? Princess Jasmine? I had already done both when I was a child. The media I consume is often dominated by whiteness, and when that’s not the case, the characters are still not of my ethnicity. Therefore, no matter what costume I consider, I always remind myself that the process of decolonization for myself as well as for the world we live in is ongoing.