The US Mint pays homage to the incredible woman of central New York with a new neighborhood (see design)
The United States Mint honors an incredible central New Yorker as part of its 2024 American Women Quarters program.
The United States Mint has unveiled a design for a new quarter featuring Dr. Mary Walker, a native of Oswego Town, a Union Army surgeon during the Civil War and the only woman to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. She was also a writer, abolitionist, and activist who fought for women’s dress reform and suffrage.
The quarter shows Walker with her full name, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, and a likeness of her holding a pocket surgical kit. She is pictured wearing a uniform with her surgeon’s pin and Medal of Honor, which she received from President Andrew Johnson in 1865 and continued to wear for the rest of her life.
The coin was designed by Phebe Hemphill, a US Mint medal artist. According to a press release, Oswego Town historian George DeMass provided details of Walker to the US Mint to ensure the accuracy of the design.
The other side (obverse) of each coin will retain a resemblance to President George Washington.
The new trimester will be available from next year. An exact date will be published on the List of Mints products onlineand orders will be accepted at catalogue.usmint.gov.
Walker was one of the first women in the United States to receive a medical degree, graduating with honors from Syracuse Medical College in 1855. She volunteered during the Civil War as a civilian physician, becoming the first female Union Army surgeon. She was captured behind Confederate lines while attending an amputation and was imprisoned as a spy; she was traded for a captured Confederate surgeon, the first time a woman had been traded for someone of equal rank.
Walker was also an advocate for women’s rights, writing two books and advocating for dress reform. According to Post-Standard records, she donned men’s clothing while in the military and continued to do so after the war, often appearing in male clothing like frock coats, slacks, silk hats, and carrying a cane.
I don’t wear men’s clothes, I wear my own clothes, she said.
Her attire attracted a lot of attention, from being arrested in New Orleans, to having dirty eggs and rocks thrown at her in Oswego, to taking first prize at the 1911 New York State Fair for being the best-dressed woman in the field. She also predicted that women would dress like men and sought to normalize the wearing of trousers as a sensible fashion choice.
Walker also worked on other women’s issues, including suffrage. She said she was the first woman to try to vote in New York State in 1867, but was turned down. The 19th Amendment, stating that the right to vote shall not be denied or curtailed by the United States or any state because of sex, was ratified in 1920.
Walker has been recognized many times since her death in Oswego in 1919, including a postage stamp in 1982, a Liberty ship (SS Mary Walker) bearing her name during World War II, a statue in front of Oswego City Hall, and induction into the National Womens Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls. Fort AP Hill in Virginia, a U.S. Army Garrison Regional Training Center, will also honor him with a name change at Fort Walker.
I have to die before people know who I am and what I’ve done. It’s a shame that people who carry out reforms in this world are only appreciated after their death; then the world pays its respects, she once said.
Walker is one of five women honored in the 2024 American Women Quarters program, along with the Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray, poet, writer, activist, lawyer and Episcopal priest; Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to serve in Congress; salsa queen Celia Cruz, Cuban-American singer, cultural icon and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; and Zitkala-a, writer, composer, educator and political activist.
Others have previously participated in the American Women Quarters program, including Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, Anna May Wong, Bessie Coleman, Edith Kanakaole, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idar and Maria Tallchief.
