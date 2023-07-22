Fashionable gold deposit scam: whistleblower lawyer charged with forgery and conspiracy by court order

Kasaragod: In a twist to the Rs 140 crore Fashion Gold deposit scam, Kasaragod police have charged famed lawyer C Shukkur – who unearthed the alleged fraud – with conspiracy and forgery.

The FIR, which lists nine counts against lawyer Shukkur and three others, was filed on the instruction of a trial court and on the basis of a complaint filed by the 11th defendant SK Muhammed Kunhi (78).

IUML leader and former MP for Manjeshwar MC Kamaruddin and IUML leader and Islamic leader TK Pookoya Thangal are the first two defendants in the alleged deposit scam being investigated by the Kannur Crime Branch. Pookkoya Thangal’s son, AP Hisham, is the third defendant in the Fashion Gold deposit scam.

Muhammed Kunhi said he too was a victim of the deposit scam, but the Crime Branch framed him in the case because he was on the list of directors of Qamar Fashion Gold Private Limited, one of the four companies of Kamaruddin and Pookoya Thangal. “Pookoya Thangal and his son Hisham appointed him as the manager of Qamar Fashion Gold without my knowledge or consent by forging my signature,” he said.

“The fake documents were notarized by lawyer Shukkur. That’s why I named him as the third defendant in the case,” said Muhammed Kunhi from Kalnad. The first two defendants in Kunhi’s forgery case are Pookoya Thangal and his son Hisham; and the fourth defendant is Sandeep Satheesh, general secretary of Qamar Fashion Gold.

Qamar was one of four jewelry companies of Kamaruddin and Pookoya Thangal in which they took deposits from the public promising exorbitant, lifetime returns of 12% to 14%. Investigators said they took money from new depositors to pay back old depositors.

They started not paying returns after demonetization in November 2016. Their stores in Kasaragod, Cheruvathur, Payyannur and Thalassery started closing in late 2019. As of April 2020, all stores were closed.

Most of the filers did not go public with their grievances because Pookoya Thangal was a religious leader. It was at the insistence and legal support of Shukkur that they filed their first complaints against the police in September 2020.

“They forged my signature three times”



Muhammed Kunhi alleged that Pookoya Thangal, Adv Shukkur and company secretary Sandeep Satheesh conspired to forge his signature three times. “Twice to appoint me as the manager of Qamar Fashion Gold, and once to tender my resignation,” said Kunhi, who has been a senior executive in a paper products company in the UAE for 42 years.

He said they forged an affidavit in his name on August 3, 2013. The affidavit was notarized on the same date by Adv Shukkur. The document was uploaded to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal on August 13, 2013. “But I was not in India on those days,” he said. According to his passport, he was in India for 10 days from January 7 to 17, 2013; and 10 other days from August 22 to September 1, 2013.

His lawyer KM Gireesh said a notary should make sure the signatory is present in person before him, verify his identity and verify the authenticity of the document before attesting it. After that, the notary must enter the details of the signatory in his register which can be invoked as evidence, he said.

Four years later, on October 15, 2017, he was removed from his position as a director by submitting a letter of resignation with his signature to the Registrar of Companies. Moreover, Muhammed Kunhi was not in India.

“The first two signatures looked like they were an attempt to copy my signature. But it’s nowhere near the original. The third

signature bears no resemblance to my signature,” he said.

Except for an investor meeting, Kunhi said he did not attend any meeting of directors.

“My family lost Rs 50 lakh in the deposit scam”

While on vacation in July 2012, Muhammed Kunhi said he was approached by Pookoya Thangal and his son Hisham to invest in their gold jewelry business. “I didn’t know them but they kept urging me to invest in their business promising attractive returns,” he said.

On August 1, he gave them Rs 50 lakh and in return they gave him a certificate of 5,000 shares.

Later, his two brothers deposited Rs 80 lakh and his three daughters deposited Rs 20 lakh with Qamar Fashion Gold. They also deposited gold jewelry worth Rs 5.72 lakh with the jewelry store.

When the business began to default, the family gave three months’ notice to withdraw the money, as the agreement required. “But we only recovered Rs 1 crore. Our gold and Rs 50 lakh are still with the company,” he said.

But even after the crisis hit its peak and around 160 filers filed cheating complaints against Kamaruddin and Pookoya Thangal, Kunhi did not press charges. “Thangal told us that those filing complaints won’t get their money back soon because of legal issues. So we waited,” he said.

Then the Directorate of Execution summoned him to their office in Kozhikode for questioning. Officers said he had been a director of Qamar Gold. “I denied it. They dropped it. But this is the first time I’ve heard of me as a director,” he said.

Three weeks ago, he said, a DySP contacted him asking for early bail because the Crime Branch had named him as the 11th defendant in the Fashion Gold deposit scam. “I was dumbfounded. That’s when I approached my brother who was a senior attorney. He dug up the documents from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal,” he said.

On July 11, he filed a forgery complaint with the Melparamba police station. When they failed to register an FIR, he filed the same complaint with the district police chief on July 13. Having received no response, he applied to Hosdurg First Class Court (II) on Friday 21 July. “The court ordered Melparamba police to register the FIR on the same day,” he said.

Late Friday night, Melparamba police charged Pookoya Thangal, his son Hisham, barrister Shukkur and secretary general Sandeep Satheesh with Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 477 A (false accounts), 120 B (criminal association), 465 (false), 466 (false public register), 468 (false for cheating), 4 69 (false for damage to reputation) and 474 (possession of false documents with the intention of using them as genuine) of the IPC.

Will move court to void FIR against me: Shukkur



Shukkur, a former prosecutor, said that as a notary he had never witnessed a document without the presence of the petitioner. “This incident happened 10 years ago. I don’t remember it. Someone could have impersonated Muhammed Kunhi. I don’t know,” he said.

Shukkur, who acted as a lawyer in crime comedy “Nna Thaan Case Kodu”, said he had no benefit in appointing Kunhi as the director of a gold jewelry company. “I took the initiative to bring the scam out. At best, the petitioner could have made me testify. I will ask the court to break the FIR against me,” he said.

Shukkur, a former IUML leader who joined the CPM, said the petitioner’s failure to name IUML leader Kamaruddin as a defendant in his complaint gave the whole exercise a politically motivated aspect. “Kamaruddin was the chairman of the company and Pookoya Thangal was the managing director. How can Muhammed Kunhi become a director of the company of Kamaruddin without his knowledge?” said attorney Shukkur.

Muhammed Kunhi said he did not name Kamaruddin in his complaint as he never approached him or his family to ask for deposits.