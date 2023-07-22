Jessica Simpson shows off her weight loss and summer style in a white dress and zebra heels





Jessica Simpson has just unveiled some of the latest pieces from its coveted Jessica Simpson collection in brand new images from summer ad campaigns, which you can check out here and her super impressive 100 pound weight loss is more evident than ever! THE open book The author, who recently celebrated her 43rd birthday and marked it by sharing a stunning makeup-free selfie with her 6.3 million Instagram followers, can be seen posing in some of the collection’s most coveted summer pieces, including sundresses, wide-leg jumpsuits and vibrant head-turning heels! Every successful woman needs one of these stylish work bags Jessica Simpson collection Jessica Simpson flaunts her figure in a white cotton dress from her new collection One piece that really caught our eye was Elaine’s white cotton dress in ‘Gardenia’ (above) as it featured sophisticated short sleeves juxtaposed with a very sexy front slit, which allowed the mum-of-three to flaunt her toned pins so easily. One neat thing about the dress is that it can actually be worn front *and* back, which means two looks can be created from one piece. The model seems to be wearing it upside down, and we have to admit, we love this look just as much! Jessica Simpson collection Jessica paired the white dress with ‘Aaralyn’ zebra print high heel sandals, which are just one of the enviable shoes from the new collection. THE Newly weds alum also showed off a stunning pair of ‘Citali’ wedges in one of the other campaign images, which she can be seen modeling with a ‘Torrid Stripe’ flared leg jumpsuit. “The Citali Wedges are a new summer favourite,” said Jessica Shoe News. “I haven’t worn wedges since before the pandemic. They are so comfortable and easy to wear.” And while they’re apparently available in many colors, including ‘Nevada Blue’ and ‘Dahlia Red’ shades, Jess says, “Gold is a go-to for elevating your look, but trust me, you’ll want all the colors.” We think she might be right! Fan Comments THE Dukes of Hazzard star shared the picture of herself in the white ‘Elaine’ dress on Instagram on July 10, and her fans couldn’t get enough of it! “The reversible dress is awesome!” one fan exclaimed, while another said she looked “beautiful” in the photo. Another fan said she was “beautiful”, which we certainly don’t dispute!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/jessica-simpson-flaunts-figure-white-dress-jessica-simpson-collection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos