Red Sox honor UConn men’s basketball team with first pitch





BOSTON, CT (WFSB) – UConn Men’s Basketball was honored by the Boston Red Sox before a game against the New York Mets at Fenway Park on Friday, July 21. Donovan Clingan and teammate Tristen Newton, a senior guard, took to the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitches before the game. As the Huskies left Storrs for Fenway on Friday, they decided to make a quick stop at the Abe & Louies restaurant in downtown Boston on Boylston Street. Stepping out of the bus, the Huskies were all smiles, knowing there was something special waiting for them inside; the restaurant did it right, making UConn feel special. We are always ready to seize opportunities like this; it’s exciting to have the national champions to dinner with us, so between our marketing team and UConn, we were able to put this together very quickly,” said Abe & Louies assistant manager Joe Corrado. With a large group consisting of the team, boosters and donors, the restaurant pulled out all the stops to help the Huskies not only celebrate their national title, but also throw the first pitch. Believe it or not, the Huskies somehow snuck into the ballpark, but once inside, their excitement couldn’t be hidden. It’s a lot of people, but we’ve seen a lot of people in the last four, so I’m a little nervous but I’m going to strike, I know that, said UConn second center Donovan Clingan. I’ll throw a strike, probably, 70-75 mph is my goal. UConn senior guard Tristen Newton said, “I’m going rubber, I gotta do it big.” I didn’t even know that ballpark was that big; he looks much smaller on TV. The first pitch was set just before 7 p.m. just in time for the game to start at 7:10 p.m. If there were nerves from Donovan or Tristen, they didn’t show. Donovan was pretty accurate with his prediction; it was a solid ceremonial strike. Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

