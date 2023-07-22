Vivienne Westwood has sown an endless revolution in the fashion world

Number 430 Kings Road, where Chelsea in London branches off to Fulham, was a store in the 1970s that you only entered if you dared. The couple who ran it, Vivienne Westwood and her on-and-off partner Malcolm McLaren, loved it that way. The shocks suffered by the system were their stock in trade. Any system, more or less.

The shop had first served the Teddy Boys, then the Rockers. In 1974 it went SEX, with creepy staff who might greet you with a middle finger or a parade of bare butts. In 1977 it was Seditionaries, a punk boutique. More than that, it was the center of the punk empire. McLaren had recruited the first band of punks, the Sex Pistols, who displayed their meanness on stage by swearing, spitting, insulting the status quo and breaking things. Vivienne, who had appeared in SEX in a see-through rubber negligee, was responsible for their look, and the boutique stocked it: ripped shirts and bondage pants, held together by chains and safety pins. She also created the logo, a brash red A for Anarchy in a stark red circle. It all screamed the glamor of nihilistic destruction.

Back in her seedy flat in Clapham, the mood was different. Here she produced much of the stock, working with her sewing machine or dyeing in the bath, to transform T-shirts and leather jackets bought in bulk into unique garments. When she designed the ripped shirts, she cut them with tailor’s care. The fabric needed to have a dynamic drape and the edge needed to look nicely ragged. She was a craftswoman. What she created had to be the best.

Manufacturing and mending had been dined in by his factory-working parents in Derbyshire. She had seen her mother spin clothes on a treadle machine and had learned to darn. Sewing and jewelry, which she studied, could barely make a living if she worked hard. Although she was crowned queen of punk by the press, her real catchphrase was Never I Want Be Anarchy. She was too fond of slim cuts and the feel of a conservative fabric, like worsted or Harris Tweed. She was also too devoted. His favorite motto was well suited to his dry Nordic tones: you get what you put into it.

What she put into fashion as the company grew was a mind brimming with ideas. Most of them were happily against the grain. When the brief energy of punks evaporated, she turned to heroes and renegades instead, putting models from her first show in 1981 in pirate boots, baggy pants and cocked hats. When fashion became pared-down and minimalist, in the early 1990s, it produced embroidered mini crinolines, frills and ruffles, impossibly high platform shoes (Naomi Campbell fell into hers) and plastic corsets wearing train meters. An artist friend, Gary Ness, encouraged him to discover 19th century France, 17th century Dutch painting, Russian ballet and Chinese art. She takes patterns she saw as the lacerated silk garments of Renaissance soldiers and uses them boldly on viscose or denim.

Throughout, she played with the genre, putting the women in heavy-shouldered suits and the men in cute kilts and skirts. The public mockery did not faze her at all. These costumes made women important, and there was nothing sexier than that. (Except, maybe, her phallic keychains and her kissing Mickey and Minnie Mouse T-shirts.) Some missed looks, but she was producing them so fast it didn’t matter. She seemed to know better than the young people themselves what they really wanted.

Running a business was more difficult. At first, she had two sons to raise; she was sometimes broke and always too busy. But she was reluctant to enlarge or send the work, unless she found good enough craftsmen. Friends kept her afloat while the business was small. After that, as she became an international brand, her main assistant and co-designer became her second husband Andreas Kronthaler. He was much younger, her best student when she briefly taught fashion at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, but they thought exactly the same. With him, she could focus on what she really wanted to do: change the world.

She was against just about everything. War of course, capitalism, nuclear power, inequality, poverty, austerity, global warming. The world as it was. His plan to save her as she had to rebuild as much as tear down was to stop the war, establish that the land didn’t belong to anyone, ditch the cars, and be selfless. Simple.

In this fight scenario, fashion was a villain. The main street was clearly to blame for the piles of cheap clothes people once wore and then threw away. Even she had several clothes rails she no longer needed. Reduce, reuse, recycle was now his mantra. She made her plea on video, not forgetting to show off her breasts in a T-shirt emblazoned with the words BUY LESS. A good appearance could at least get a message noticed. In 2015, she wore a tight-fitting jacket to drive a white tank to David Cameron’s home in Oxfordshire to show her thoughts on fracking.

Fashion’s true role, however, went deeper than that. Good sewing like his was too expensive to be consumerist. It was about the fit of clothing to the body, ideally so perfect that it enhanced the experience of life. It was also about fabric that lasted and became a treasure. In 2011, between her campaigns, she was looking for a type of gold ribbon that could be woven with formalized eagles, like a medieval sample she had seen in a book. She could use it as a design on a sweater, perhaps in a loose woven fabric in a neutral hue. The contrast would be striking and timeless beauty seen in a new way. Did all the ideas come from young people? No! She turned the fashion world upside down by cherishing the masters of the past.

In old age, she completely combined the roles of an ancient sage and a fist-shaking revolutionary. Her makeup was flawless, just penciled in red or blue as she saw fit. Her hair had faded from tan to white and her clothes were sleek until she pulled them up to show bare thighs above black lace socks. The more she fought against the establishment, the more he embraced her. In 1992 she became OBE, in 2006 a lady. Both times she went to the Palace in her finest couture and sans culottes.

2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. Original content can be found at www.economist.com