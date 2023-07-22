Rod Stewart’s Wife Penny Lancaster Looks Leggy in Alluring Mini Dress





While Rod Stewart was on tour in Spain, his stunning wife Penny Lancaster supported him every step of the way and the blonde beauty made sure to soak up the Spanish sunshine in her latest sultry snap. Friday night, Rod played at Starlite Catalana Occidente, in Marbella, for the first time in her career and before the concert, Penny posed in front of the vast stage. The star soaked up all the sunshine in a flirty pink mini dress as she showed off her beautifully toned legs. Her bouncy blonde locks shimmered in the natural light, and she teamed her look with strappy heels. WATCH: Penny Lancaster looks stunning in a tight animal print top Penny didn’t caption her photo, but she tagged the location and we know she will have loved being in the audience to support her rock star hubby. The 52-year-old has toured Spain with husband Rod Stewart and many members of their blended family and Penny has kept her followers up to date with all their travel antics. ©Instagram Penny was an absolute marvel in her outfit Earlier in the week, she melted hearts when she took to social media to share a photo of the young babies who joined the family on the trip, after Rod’s son Liam and daughter Ruby both welcomed children in May. The mum-of-two, who married the rockstar in 2007, posted an image of the two newborns lying next to each other on a pillow, one in a white jumpsuit, the other in a yellow and brown striped jumpsuit. ©Instagram Penny enjoyed her trip The two youngsters looked at the camera and Penny captioned the sweet image: “Best friends [shaking hands emoji]. First cousins. Just three days apart,” while tagging the couple’s parents in the gorgeous snap. Ruby recently took center stage as her rock star father posed with the singer as they spent time along the Spanish coast. Although the sunbeds are well displayed on the side of the photo, it seems that none of them are catching up with the sunbathing. ©Instagram The star has worn many outfits Rod had his daughter in a loving embrace and he rocked a casual ensemble made entirely of blue items. He posed in a tight shirt alongside jeans and matching trainers, while Ruby also looked like she got the memo and stood out in a pretty floral dress with red lining. Like her father, Ruby is also a singer and has previously performed with her country band, The Sisterhood, at various festivals. She formed the group with her close friend, Alyssa Bonagura. Before entering the world of music, the star was also a model, having paraded at London Fashion Week in 2005. ©Instagram Rod and Ruby posed together under the Spanish sun Ruby is Rod’s only child with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, who is a successful model, having previously appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit number. Rod and Kelly were together between 1983 and 1990, the relationship ending when Rod met model Rachel Hunter. Alongside Ruby, the 78-year-old is a father to seven other children. His eldest daughter, Sarah Streeter, was originally put up for adoption, but the couple have since reconciled and formed a strong father-daughter bond with each other. Rod posed with most of his family He is also father to Kimberly and Sean, whom he shares with ex-wife Alana Stewart, Renee and Liam, whom he shares with ex-wife Rachel Hunter, and sons Alastair and Aiden, whom he shares with Penny. PICTURES:Penny Lancaster’s rarely seen son Aiden steals the show during lavish family vacation LOOK:Penny Lancaster stuns in backless babydoll during sunny Marbella holiday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/498339/rod-stewart-wife-penny-lancaster-all-legs-daringly-short-mini-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos