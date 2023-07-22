Tarek El Moussa Shows Off His ‘Transformation’ And Muscles While Reflecting On Health Changes

Tarek El Moussa celebrates and shows off his hard work.

The Flipping El Moussas star has shared before and after photos after changing her habits and improving her mental and physical condition. The first photo in El Moussas’ Transformation Thursday post sees him showing off his biceps, while the second is a paparazzi photo of him and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Swipe for a pic of me from 2 years ago Yes it was a pic taken by the paparazzi lol but the reason I’m sharing it is because it shows me walking out of yoga class with my wife and is PROOF that sometimes you think you’re doing the right thing but what you really need is a redirect to see growth, the HGTV star began her post on July 20. In this photo, I was doing hot yoga, I didn’t really have a schedule, I didn’t track my protein intake, and I didn’t really have any guidance.

The HGTV star showing off his bulging biceps.

El Moussa went on to say that he gets up early every morning to train and has a solid routine thanks to nutritionist Sean Torbati.

I take the right supplements, eat the right food, and do hot yoga 1-2 times a week, which is so good for my mental and physical state, the reality star wrote, adding, “It all comes down to motivation and perseverance.

There’s also a third photo in his Instagram post that shows him flexing his muscles in a gym.

The reality star shared a glimpse of her hard work over the past two years. @therealtarekelmoussa via Instagram

How good do you want to feel?? Once I realized how much I wanted to feel good and be healthy for myself, my wife, my kids and my longevity, that’s the second I put my head down and got to work!! he concluded, before asking two questions. And you?? Who is with me ??! El Moussa, a father of three, also shared the photos on his Instagram story, adding that he sincerely believes that to be your BEST self, you have to commit to it every day and that’s with all your work, your relationship, your health, etc.

In the comments section of his post, his wife showed him some love, adding a handful of fire emojis and writing, Hardest working man. We love you (kissy face emoji) daddy bear and a bear emoji.

El Moussa has been making health changes for years. In 2013, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and later testicular cancer.

Getting thyroid cancer is hard enough, then a few weeks later finding out I had testicular cancer, I literally thought I was going to die, he said TODAY in 2017. Both cancers are in remission, he said.

In 2021, he was diagnosed with celiac disease and opened up to TODAY about making changes to his diet.

I’ve been cleaning my whole life, to be honest, El Moussa said. Before I met Heather, I had high blood pressure, high heart rate, high cholesterol, and a whole bunch of issues. I just decided to really work on my health and focused on hot yoga…as well as cleaning up my diet. Now my blood work is completely different.

At the time, he also mentioned how a little work can benefit the body.

It just shows you that you can come back from anything. A few years ago I was 60 pounds overweight, I was battling two cancers, and you know, today I’m healthy, he said.