When will Novak Djokovic play next? Is Djokovic playing at the US Open? When will he play Carlos Alcaraz?





Djokovic saw his 10-year dominance on center court come to a memorable end as Alcaraz won in five sets to clinch their second Grand Slam title. I’m moving on, Djokovic said after missing a chance to equal Margaret Courts’ all-time record of 24 majors. But when will Djokovic play next? And when could he become world No. 1 again? What is Djokovic’s plan? Djokovic will take some time to rest after Wimbledon before starting his preparations for the US Open. Djokovic was unable to participate in any event in North America last year because he could not travel to the United States or Canada without being vaccinated against Covid-19. He also missed Indian Wells and the Miami Open earlier this year. However, entry rules have now changed and it is not necessary to be vaccinated to travel to the United States or Canada. Djokovic’s return to the United States is expected to take place at the Cincinnati Open. He’s not ready to play again in July and hinted after Wimbledon that he won’t be playing the Canadian Open in Toronto either, which is an ATP Masters 1000 event. That’s the plan for now, I’ll be playing in Cincinnati in preparation for New York, he said. Djokovic hasn’t played in the Canadian Open since 2018, when he was beaten in the third round by Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Cincinnati Open begins on August 13 and is expected to be Djokovics’ only hard-court preparation for the US Open, which kicks off on August 28. Djokovic is a three-time US Open champion and reached the final the last time he played in 2021. Novak Djokovic (L) lost to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final Image credit: Getty Images Throughout my career, I’ve played my best on hard courts, although grass has become my favorite surface too in the last five or six years. But overall, considering the tournaments where I’ve had the most success, its hard courts. I played a lot of finals in New York. I lost the last one [Daniil] Medvedev, but I got a lot of love from the crowd, which wasn’t the case in the past. I left New York with this image in mind, so I can’t wait to go back. When will Djokovic be able to become world number one again? With his victory at Wimbledon, Alcaraz opened an 880-point lead over Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings. But Djokovic could have the chance to become world No. 1 again this summer. Alcaraz are set to drop 450 points from their standings over the next few weeks as they won’t return to Hamburg or Umag, where they made the final last year. ‘I wish Novak was 10 years younger’ – Alcaraz/Djokovic excites Wilander He will have the chance to earn points in Toronto where he lost in the second round last year – and in Cincinnati where he lost in the quarter-finals but will be defending champion at the US Open so has 2,000 points against his name. Djokovic has no points to defend until October. He spent a record 389 weeks as world No. 1. When will Djokovic play against Alcaraz again? After their thriller at Wimbledon, there will be plenty of anticipation surrounding Djokovic’s fourth bout against Alcaraz this summer. If Djokovic misses the Canadian Open, then Cincinnati will be the first opportunity for a rematch. Then it will be the US Open, where Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the age of 19 a year ago. I hope we can play the US Open, Djokovic said after Wimbledon. Why not? I think it’s good for the sport, No. 1 and No. 2 in the world head-to-head in a nearly five-hour, five-set thriller. It couldn’t be better for our sport in general, so why not? Alcaraz leads the head to head against Djokovic 2-1. TNT Sports features premium live sports rights previously owned by BT Sport including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, Cricket, UFC, Boxing and WWE. TNT Sports’ UK streaming home is discovery+ where fans can enjoy a subscription that includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination.

