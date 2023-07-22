How I went from accountant to fashion house owner





I started peddling fabrics when I was a student at KCA University. I started with 10,000 shillings in 2012. I come from an area on the border of Kenya and Tanzania which made it easy for me as I could bring a number of unique fabrics back to Nairobi each time I returned home. My friends and church mates would buy from me and I received many referrals and repeat customers. I couldn’t pay all my bills in the first two years of opening a physical store. I am grateful to my husband who helped me with some bills, and it kept me afloat during those tough start-up years. Today, the company has become independent. We take care of all kinds of outfits. Initially, we started with Vitenge only, but due to growing demand, we started incorporating other fabrics, sewing formal suits, corporate uniforms, wedding attire, etc. We have now perfected our quality which gives us an advantage in the market. I am an accountant by profession. I pursued fashion out of passion. I had worked as an accountant in different industries before quitting to pursue business full time. Like many entrepreneurs, at the initial stage, I did not have a good business operating structure. I couldn’t separate personal money and business money. I remember at one point I took a good amount of money from the company and invested it elsewhere. Luckily, I soon realized that I was gutting the business and needed to change tact to avoid closure. In 2019, I felt vindicated in the business I was building after winning an award at the Daughters of Faith Conferences gala evening. If I could start this business again, I would put in business structures that would separate me from the business itself.. This means that from the beginning, business operations would not depend on me. The business could continue to operate even without my presence. I find this to be a critical factor that many entrepreneurs fail to address for both business growth and continuity. I save my money through the Sacco, the bank and the money market.This gives me a balanced portfolio that ensures my money grows while giving me transactional capacity and liquidity whenever needed. Previously, my customers paid directly to my phone and I often found myself embezzling the money. However, I was able to control my finances by separating company money from personal accounts, whether mobile, Sacco or bank. It has made it easier for me to account for my personal and professional finances. I realized that to break even in business, you have to be willing to push yourself beyond the baseline that you might have been used to under the job. If your dreams don’t scare you, go back and dream again, it’s free to dream big. That’s as long as you have faith, positively confess, and keep going regardless. The stars will align for you. There is a future in business. In fact, I believe that for a developing country like Kenya, business will be the way to go, especially with dwindling job opportunities. Be creative, find a need and convert it into a source of income.

