Lottie Moss looks chic in a busty fitted midi dress as she enjoys a night out with a mystery man at Chiltern Firehouse

Lottie Moss looked chic as she enjoyed a night out with a mystery man at Chiltern Firehouse in London on Friday.

The OnlyFans model, 25, who currently stars on Celebs Go Dating, donned a busty, fitted midi dress with a scoop neckline for the outing.

As she left the luxury venue at 3 a.m., she shielded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Lottie completed her outfit with towering platform heels and styled her blonde hair in loose ringlets.

Kate’s younger sister was joined by a pal who opted for a casual look, wearing an oversized graphic tee and beige pants.

Last month, romance guru Anna Williamson admitted that Kate Moss “could learn some earth-shattering things” about her younger sister Lottie, if she logged on to Celeb’s Go Dating.

The OnlyFan model currently stars on the show alongside presenter Vanessa Feltz, 61, and Love Island’s Chloe Burrows, 27, as they search for romance.

However, model Kate, 49, is unlikely to watch the show withLottie previously revealing that she’doesn’t really know his older half-sisterand their relationship so distant ‘she does not answer my texts’.

Speaking in a new interview, dating agent Anna, 41, shared her hopes that the siblings will mend their broken relationship.

She said The mirror: “I would be so intrigued if Kate Moss watched this show, I hope she does, I think she will find out a lot of interesting and possibly upsetting things about her sister.”

Anna added: “I would love to be able to be, maybe an olive branch between the two sisters, who I believe, it’s no secret that they’re not that close.”

“I would love for Kate to take this opportunity to reach out to her little sister and give her a much needed hug, but I think she needs it.”

In a self-penned essay in March, Lottie said that although her sister provided a useful springboard for her, she was determined to earn her own money herself and used her earnings to pay for private schooling at St. Bede’s School in Redhill.

The Chelsea socialite also responded to the backlash over a series of Tweets she posted in response to Lily Allen, the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, who launched a defense of celebrity children raised in privileged families.

“I think a common misconception is that because Kate, who is 24 years older than me, is rich and famous, my family was too. But obviously it was his money and fame, not ours,” Lottie wrote in Newsweek.

Lottie continued: “I knew my sister Kate was famous and growing up I idolized her, thinking she was the coolest.” I never received much love or attention from her, which always upset me, especially because people have brought her to me for as long as I can remember.

“How do I tell people I don’t know her and she’s not responding to my texts?” I honestly think the whole concept of “nepo baby” is so weird; there are so many people in the world who have had clear advantages in their careers because of who they know or who is someone in their family, not just famous people.