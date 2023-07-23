TU Men’s and Women’s AAC Basketball rosters released





As the old blood leaves the American Athletic Conference, reinforcements arrive instead. With former members UCF, Houston and Cincinnati leaving to join the Big 12, North Texas, UTSA, Rice, UAB, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte will fill the void, creating a rather unique setup for conferences in the 2023-24 college calendar year. On Thursday night, the AAC conference released its men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules. The conference will stick to its previous 18-game slate for the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, a format eerily similar to the Big 12 will be used in November. While memories of a 5-25 2022-23 campaign – the worst finish in school history – still linger in the minds of the Tulsa men’s basketball roster, coach Eric Konkol and his roster will look to elevate the program to another level in the coming season. Here’s how the upcoming conference roster will unfold for Konkols Golden Hurricane: People also read… A $2 billion Disneyland-like theme park planned for Vinita

A woman, three children, died in a triple murder-suicide in Verdigris Konkol came to Tulsa after a seven-year stint at Louisiana Tech. He will enter his second season as the big boss of the Golden Hurricane. TU will get two shots at rival Wichita State, with conference newcomers Charlotte, Rice and UTSA. South Florida will also play the Golden Hurricane in the upcoming conference roster. TU will face recent NCAA Tournament team Memphis once at Reynolds Center, in addition to UAB, Tulane and defending NIT champion North Texas. On the road only, the Konkols team will face East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Temple and SMU. Lady Golden Hurricane’s third-year coach, Angie Nelp. They are returning three starters from a season ago and will be looking to develop a 17-13 2022-23 campaign, the program’s first winning year since 2014-15. Here’s how Nelps’ third season will play out in the AAC: Note: TU women have not participated in the NCAA Tournament since the 2012-13 season. Not only has Nelp wrapped up an eight-year drought in just his second season as head coach, but she has the opportunity to follow through by ending a 10-year slippage for a program with just two NCAA Tournament appearances in its history. The Lady Golden Hurricane will get two attempts in Wichita State, Tulane, Temple, South Florida and Rice. Playing only at Reynolds Center, they will face North Texas, SMU, UAB and UTSA. Only on the road, they draw against Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Memphis.

