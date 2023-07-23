Latest Photos of LeBron James Wearing Pink Skirt Are Going Viral: Did LeBron Really Wear the Pink Dress for ‘Barbie’?





NBA fans were both shocked and bewildered to find a photo of LeBron James wearing colors clearly associated with the latest Barbie movie. As we all know, King James is one of the most famous players in the league, if not the most famous, and has a very large fanbase. One can only imagine their reaction when a photo of the Los Angeles Lakers star wearing a Barbie-themed outfit went viral on social media. For those who don’t know, the Barbie movie and the Oppenheimer movie were recently released. The contradictory genres of these two films amused a lot of people. Coming back to LeBron, a question on everyone’s mind is if he actually wore a pink dress to show his support for Barbie. With that being said, let’s take a closer look and decipher the truth behind this image. Photo of LeBron James in pink to attend Barbie is retouched It turns out that LeBron James never really decided to wear pink or promote the Barbie movie as a Twitter post might indicate. Since we’re in the middle of the NBA’s offseason, basketball fans are starving for things to talk about. Especially since we still have a long way to go before the start of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season. LeBron James on the Barbie movie: “10/10…a must-see movie.” pic.twitter.com/3lbIoSx9Qb Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) July 21, 2023 Therefore, it makes sense that some internet trolls decided to surprise fans by photoshopping a photo of LeBron and making it look like he was wearing a pink dress and eager to watch and promote Barbie. However, King James has never done anything similar and his fanbase shouldn’t assume he did based on the photo. Twitter pages like these have already earned a reputation lately for providing inaccurate information in an effort to shock the public. By doing so, their posts get more attention because there will always be a fair share of gullible fans who believe the page is a legitimate source of information. In any case, LeBron really didn’t speak out and didn’t share his opinion on the Barbie movie. Even if he ends up feeling inclined to give the film a try, it’s highly unlikely the four-time NBA champion will attend wearing pink to show his support.

