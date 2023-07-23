Ralph Lauren and the Luxury Athletic look

Ralph Lauren’s Fall/Winter 2023 range introduced an attractive selection of relatively understated color combinations to its classic golfwear offerings.

I caught up with Ralph Laurens Molly Abramson to review the new line at the January PGA Show in Orlando, Florida. Words like purple and cream and ruby ​​and sage filled the first few minutes of conversation.

Some don’t want a dark palette for this time of year, Abramson said. The new tops and pants meet that standard, eschewing the vibrant tones usually found in the summer. It also looks like gathered hems for women’s pants will be a growing phenomenon.

Abramson also noted the company’s relaxed cashmere hoodie, available for both men and women. Hoodies are a recent and growing addition to accepted golf fashion, and like heathered fabric patterns, are showing signs of resistance. She said: We call them part of the Luxury Athletic look, with combinations such as a solid color golf t-shirt and skort.

Abramson said the company’s skorts come in 13-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch lengths, which appeal to a wider audience. A faux wrap skort I saw also looked great.

As for golf dresses, Abramson said they offer them with or without skorts/cropped options. People like to decide for themselves what to wear under dresses, she said. One design was a flattering color block look.

The later fall collection added to the color palette options, emphasizing blue, pink and purple fabrics.

When we discussed menswear, specifically featherweight polo shirts, Abramson mentioned that the performance fabric used in the garments is derived entirely from used and recycled water bottles.

As for men’s prints, the 13 fall designs also leaned towards calm and understated, in keeping with Ralph Lauren’s usual aesthetic. Solid color shirts feature jacquard or herringbone patterns, adding a bit of flair. For more daring Lauren fans, there is also a camouflage print option for men.

The entire fall collection can be seen on the company’s website and in stores starting Tuesday, August 1.

Divot a lot?

Cape Town area golf course practice grounds are in heavy use at the moment, which is a good thing.

However, butcher’s turf is not.

Please assist your friendly local course superintendent by placing your next ball on the back edge of your first divot, making a small strip instead of recreating a WWI No-Mans Land.

Following this practice helps keep turf loss to a minimum.

Golfers who use the range after you’re done will also appreciate your attention.

black and pink

Each year, the ladies of Rehoboth Beach Country Club hold an annual tag team tournament, formerly called Black and Gold, which includes a special charity component.

This year, the June 28 event changed its name to Black and Pink and raised $1,645 for the Delaware Sussex County Food Bank.

The winning black team included Arlene Simms, JoJo Barrows, Maureen Brown, Jullie Burton, Lora Drewer, Gina Bergin, Cyndy Simeone, Suzanne Moore, Judy Bennett, Barb Collins, Deb Hudson, Marcy Saliba and Kitty Lilly.

Paul Kares fundraiser

The first Paul Kares Rock & Roll Golf Tournament Classic is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10 at Mulligans Pointe Golf Club near Georgetown.

The event supports the work of Paul Kares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission supports children who are interested in music and the culinary arts. Former Bad Company bassist Paul Cullen founded the organization with fellow Lewes entrepreneur Jim Rivette.

On-site registration begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun at 12:30 p.m. for the scramble-format event. The prizes are rock & roll themed, with players and sponsors encouraged to wear their favorite rock n roll t-shirt or similar outfit. A post-round barbecue and awards ceremony will be capped off with a concert by Cullen’s new band, Bad River.

Referral opportunities range from $150 to $5,000, with a player registration fee set at $125. Tickets for dinner/concert only are also on sale for $75.

For more information, contact Michael Whitehouse, Executive Director of Paul Kares, at [email protected], 203-241-7979, or to register, go to Paulkaresde.org.

Results of local club competitions

The Mulligans Pointe Ladies 18-Hole group had a few putts on July 18.

Susan Gatcomb took first place in the Premier League, with Diane Braver second and Terese Kane third. Nancy Mahwhinney took the top spot in the Second Division, with Rita McConnell in second and Deb Manelski in third.

The Kings Creek CC Ladies 18-Hole group played a clean team 3 clubs and a putter game on July 13th.

Jean Chlastawa, Lori Guitson, Leslie Ledogar and Sara Cavendish won first place. Lisa Lekawa, Polly Donaldson, Darci Whitehead and Jeannine Doane finished second, with Diane Shawver, Katie Heintz and Kathy Caseyin third.

Forty-eight members of the Kings Creek CC Ladies 9-Hole group played a team match on July 11.

Darci Whitehead, Deb Chase, Pam Cranston and Margaret Rebarchik won first place. Christine Emery, Hope Lavachia, Nathalie McGregor and Tish Brey finished second. Sara Cavendish, Beth Andrews, Ann Bailey and Jennifer Walker took third place.