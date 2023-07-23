Looking as fabulous as the Princess of Wales doesn’t come cheap. But here’s… How you can dress like Kate for just 5 A DAY

Fashion
For anyone who envied the lime tweed and chiffon 420 dress by London label Self-Portrait that the Princess of Wales wore to the Wimbledon ladies’ singles final, it’s possible to get the exact same outfit for 69.
Savvy fans realized they could copy Kate without having the royal budget, renting the same items for a fraction of the cost saving the planet as well as their own wallets.
For example, the dress worn by the princess on the center court is available to everyone via the Girl Meets Dress rental platform.
Girl Meets Dress founder Anna Bance came up with the idea of daily or weekly rentals after realizing that the practice of loaning out designer dresses to celebrities for red carpet events could be extended to the general public. Since then, she’s discovered that customers are as keen on being sustainable as they are on saving money.
For a bargain, the same Karen Millen midi dress worn by Kate for a visit to a Surrey maternity ward can be hired for £5 a day.
Pink Princess: Kate’s dress choice for the Young V&A opening last month was a work of art: a dusty pink midi dress by Beulah London. It costs: 695 Rent it for: 145/2 days From: byrotation.com
Love it all on center court: For the ladies’ final at Wimbledon, Kate nearly eclipsed the players in her bright green scoop-neck chiffon midi dress by Self-Portrait, which she teamed with pearl earrings from Cassandra Goad and suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi. It costs: 420 Rent it for: 69/2 days From: rental. girlmeetsdress.com
Meet and pleat: The Princess wowed all the mums at the Royal Surrey County Hospital maternity ward last year when she visited wearing an elegant Karen Millen Structured Crepe Forever pleated belted midi dress in a rich earthy hue It costs: 219 Rent it for: 20/4 days. From: mywardrobehq. com
Blooming lovely: The princess was the star attraction at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, in a pink block shirt dress and sash by Me & Em. It costs: 450 Rent it for: 69.34/4 days From: hurrcollective.com
License to thrill: The Princess of Wales became a Bond Girl for the premiere of No Time To Die. His weapon of choice? A Jenny Packham sequin dress. It costs: 3,780 Rent it for: 231/4 days From: mywardrobehq.com
Ready for her close-up: For her first official joint portrait with William last year, Kate opted for a stunning metallic chiffon Falconetti dress from The Vampire’s Wife in sparkling emerald green. It costs: 1,595 Rent it for: 106/4 days From: mywardrobehq.com
“Our customers can’t get enough of looking at Kate’s dresses,” the former fashion PR said.
“As soon as it comes out in a new style, we get desperate emails to praise it. They are always among the most popular items on our website and customers sometimes reserve them three months or more in advance for an important event. We usually end up having to re-order replacement sizes and stock for years after Kate wears it.
While Girl Meets Dress and her other rental site My Wardrobe HQ both have their stock, there are at least two peer-to-peer rental companies where anyone can offer their designer collection for rent: Hurr Collective, which describes itself as the “Airbnb of fashion”, and By Rotation, which has its own app, have designs from the Princess of Wales’ collection.
Additionally, admirers of the princess’s fashion sense can chronicle her every move on websites such as whatkatewore.com.
Sacha Newall, co-founder of My Wardrobe HQ, said: “There is no one more influential when it comes to fashion choices than the Princess of Wales. As soon as she wears something, we are inundated with requests for the item or the designer. This goes far beyond the UK, with requests coming from all over the world for everything she wears.
“There is no better ambassador for the British fashion industry, we are very lucky to have her.”
So where can you rent Kate’s wardrobe and how much can you save?
