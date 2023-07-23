Fashion
SDCC: HerUniverse Fashion Show celebrates Disney, fans and the strike
At a San Diego Comic-Con where almost everything looks a little different this year thanks to Hollywood’s first double-deal in more than half a century, one mainstay remained: the HerUniverse fashion show. And that’s because HerUniverse founder Ashley Eckstein made sure SAG was on board.
This year marked the 9th outing of the fashion show at the SDCC, which brings fans a new line of “geeky couture” each year. And while the apparel items are indeed inspired by some currently minted work, the event itself didn’t violate any of SAG’s guidelines. Eckstein was sure of it.
“I’ve been on the phone with them, I’ve written emails, they’ve been wonderful,” Eckstein told TheWrap before the show. “They were so supportive of us doing this show. You know, we just wanted to do everything right. We wanted to support everyone.
Eckstein herself, as well as this year’s co-host Michael James Scott — who currently plays the Genie in Broadway’s “Aladdin” — are both proud members of SAG and noted that Eckstein and his team were pretty sure they played by the rules, but checked in anyway.
“They were so supportive, they’re like, ‘Absolutely,'” she said. “And they were like ‘You’re going to do this show!’ And they were just thrilled for me, so I’m so grateful.
“We are proud members of SAG-AFTRA and we are so hopeful that SAG-AFTRA and the WGA will get a fair and good deal,” Scott added.
In a pre-recorded video message to kick off the show, Eckstein also informed the audience that the show was SAG compliant and approved, earning huge cheers from fans. She even dedicated the entire show to SAG and the WGA, and those who knock.
And, in the end, the HerUniverse Fashion Show – this year celebrating 100 years of Disney – ended up being one of the few staples that remained at the SDCC, and was perhaps more popular than ever as a result. Scott pointed out to TheWrap that the event was at full capacity several hours before it even started.
Of course, this fashion show has been a fan favorite since the jump. Andrea Lewis, vice president of marketing for Hot Topic (HerUniverse is a standalone brand subsidiary) calls it a “point of pride.”
“We’ve only had standing room since the first year, which has been phenomenal for us,” she told TheWrap. “And the support that San Diego Comic-Con has given to this event every year – we have become the official Thursday night kickoff of San Diego Comic-Con and it’s such a proud moment for all of us who work so hard on the show. It’s really meaningful to us.
What made HerUniverse such a benchmark for SDCC? Eckstein says it’s more than cool clothes themselves.
“All I’ve ever wanted to say is that these stories, this world that we love so much, is for everyone,” she said. “And I just wanted to shine the spotlight and create a positive, safe and inclusive community. And I think you hear that electricity here because the fans know it’s a celebrated, nurturing, and safe place. We have everyone on this track.
Indeed, the models included drag queens, models with disabilities, and all body types.
“Whoever you are, whoever you are, this is a safe show for you,” Eckstein added. “And you’re celebrated and the whole audience knows they’re celebrated — it’s kind of like a big love fest, that’s what it is.”
