Tourists accuse Iranian authorities of brutally enforcing dress code





Charges of beatings and the use of tear gas have been brought against members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by tourists at a scenic resort town in the country. Witnesses say that on Thursday night a group of security guards wearing uniforms associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, attacked tourists in the resort town of Opert. An eyewitness told Voice of America that within hours of arriving at the compound, two cars emblazoned with the IRGC badge arrived and the occupants aggressively ordered the women to adhere to the hijab dress code. After some time, they left the area. However, according to the source, the officers returned late at night and subjected the tourists to beatings and tear gas.” Witnesses said the officers used “vulgar language and outright violence”, pointing out that “it is the month of Muharram”, while insisting that tourists return any alcoholic beverages they possessed. “Regardless of the presence of children, officers severely beat and kicked tourists, using batons and electric shocks, tearing up their tents,” the source said. Unable to find any evidence of alcoholic beverages, they eventually left the scene. Opert, a scenic border area between Semnan and Mazandaran provinces, attracts visitors with its wild landscapes, distinctive highlands and mesmerizing clouds. The region lies at the far north of Semnan and at the far south of Mazandaran, making it a popular tourist destination. Amid nationwide protests and women’s disregard for compulsory hijab-wearing laws, the Islamic Republic is exerting pressure and violence across society to impose compulsory hijab-wearing.

In recent events, the Cultural Heritage Office of Kermanshah Province fired the manager of a historic site for allowing tourists “without observing Islamic norms”. Similarly, the posting of a marriage proposal video at Hafez’s tomb in Shiraz sparked heated controversy, leading to the detention of the site manager and the suspension of the director general of tourism in Fars province.

Recently, Ibrahim Pourfaraj, the head of the Iranian Tour Operators Association, spoke about the nationwide protests in Iran and expressed concern about the current situation of foreign tourists entering the country, which has not returned to the routine before 2019. He warned that if there is no improvement, Iran may risk being taken off the list of travel destinations.

Following the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, the influx of foreign tourists to Iran has almost completely ceased. On October 10, 2022, Mohsen Haji-Saeed, the head of the board of directors of the Association of Tourist Guides, revealed that due to the protests, Germany, Spain, South Africa, Brazil and Australia had completely canceled all their planned visits to Iran.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/tourists-accuse-iranian-authorities-of-brutal-dress-code-enforcement/7192047.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

