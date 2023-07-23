The M&S nightie 26 which is the flagship dress of this summer

On a recent weekend with a few girlfriends, after morning coffee, I announced that I was going to get dressed. My friend looked up in confusion, “I thought you were dressed?” Do you sleep in there?

Some collect crockery or niche miniatures, but my weakness is Victorian babydolls: “it was a stealthy new addition to my collection.” Pale pink, puff sleeves with pretty pintuck and eyelet detailing, it’s a steal at 26 years of M&S. I may also have one in white.

Although I fully intend to sleep in them, I’m also going to throw both in my case this summer for the beach, the perfect multitasker. Before I finished explaining this to my friend, she went online to order both colors for herself as day wear.

We are not alone. Between Gen Z shopping for vintage lace-trimmed briefs at charity shops and catwalks offering the peekaboo negligee as party wear, the fashion lines between bedding and daywear have never felt so blurred.

At Coachella, actress and singer Zendaya wore a pink frilly jumpsuit for her guest appearance, Acne’s latest campaign features model Devon Aoki in a ruffled satin dress lying on matching linens, while at JW Anderson’s menswear show, models paraded down the catwalk clutching pillows, a trope repeated on a recent Harper’s Bazaar cover.

YOU features writer Charlotte Vossen testing out babydoll 26 from marksandspencer.com

Also check out the matching ‘beach pajama’ shorts and shirt sets (I’m a fan of the black linen set from Arket, 45, arket.com, and the cool blue pinstripe set from With Nothing Underneath, 160, withnothingunderneath.com) and also the sparkly feather-trimmed party pajamas (as seen on Succession actress J Smith-Cameron) for nights out.

This bed linen-inspired fashion trend has grown over the past few seasons, but comes into its own when the days get warmer and the appeal of lightness and ease becomes essential.

I’ve long been a fan of the pretty Victorian cotton styles from English Rose Linens, especially their lovely colorful embroidered floral details (from 22, englishroselinens.co.uk) and Lunn Antiques (from 27, lunnantiques.com). The sleeveless versions are ideal for days at the beach.

There are also a handful of new design-focused brands exploring this daytime bedding idea.

Faune, launched in 2017 initially with a range of children’s clothing, was the brainchild of two school friends, Nicola Niblett and Delia Moulding, who had quit their jobs in fashion and advertising respectively and saw a gap in the market for children’s cotton sleepwear.

“Nobody made this kind of old-fashioned nightie,” says Niblett, whose collection of vintage pieces from Parisian flea markets inspired her.

In 2020, they expanded into womenswear and had huge success, with repeat models selling out.

“Wearing sleepwear for the day has been our mantra since day one. Our customers tell us it’s too pretty to keep in bed,” Niblett says of her hand-drawn designs. The ethereal and timeless pieces are all accompanied by exquisite details.



The Camelia (185, fauna.co.uk), with extravagant cotton lace sleeves and a flattering V-neck and back, was the first dress they created and remains one of their best-selling designs. I love the Vintage Rose and the new color Terracotta. There are also simple briefs to wear under more transparent white cotton voile dresses.

If Only If is another small label that takes inspiration from traditional styles, but with a modern twist. It’s run by Emily Campbell, who took over from her mother in 2020 (“We come from a family of nightgown obsessives,” she says). Hand smocked cotton blouses available in sizes 6-24 and for kids are ideal for scorching summer days.

“I think women today are looking for investment pieces,” says Campbell, “items that they can wear again, and in multiple ways.” Our customers love babydolls as day dresses or for special occasions, and we’ve even had

a client marries into one.’ Writer Pandora Sykes is a fan: “They’re so forgiving, floaty and feminine without being girly or temperamental.” I wear mine at home, at the beach and by the pool. They are wasted on simple beds.

See also Sleeper, the cult Ukrainian brand, whose linen Atlanta dress with puffed sleeves, 267 (net-a-porter.com), in various colors and prints, has become a fashion staple. It is these perennial patterns that are at the heart of this dressing style, they are shapes that you will want to revisit every summer. Similarly, a nightie that you can wear year-round to bed during the winter and then to the beach on vacation creates space for more wardrobe pieces. If you prefer a minimalist feel, Desmond & Dempsey’s linen babydolls, in a solid color and the brand’s unique print, are a cool statement.

Finally, for something warm white, Hill House Home has brought its best-selling nap dresses to the UK. At a launch dinner earlier this summer, guests including Princess Beatrice came decked out in all their floral finery (founder Nell Diamond describes them as her “Victorian ghosts”). Above each restaurant’s chair was an extravagant lace cape, with their initials on the back.

Which was truly a homecoming show on the subway.

