Suspicious activity on Greenwich Ave leads to the arrest of two New Jersey men





Greenwich police arrested two New Jersey men on Thursday after plainclothes officers became aware of suspicious activity at a bank on Greenwich Avenue. Patrol officers and plainclothes police arrested and identified the two co-conspirators. The investigation revealed that Amara Soumahoro, 58, of Irvington, NJ, presented fraudulent documents, including a fake New Jersey driver’s license, fake IRS documents and a fake utility bill. The documents detailed the victim’s name and personally identifiable information in an attempt to fraudulently open a business checking account in the victim’s name. A search of Mr. Soumahoro’s co-conspirator’s vehicle after their arrest revealed two other forged documents, including a Wisconsin driver’s license with Mr. Soumahoro’s photo that was attached to a receipt detailing the co-conspirator’s name. Mr. Soumahoro was arrested and charged with: Criminal theft attempt 6

Conspiracy to commit theft 6

Impersonation 2

Conspiracy to commit identity theft 2

Criminal identity theft

Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

Fake 2

Conspiracy to commit fake 2

False 3

Conspiracy to commit False 3 He was unable to post the minimum requirement of 10% of his $25,000 bond and was given a date in Stamford Superior Court on August 4, 2023. Elijah Toure, 27, was also arrested. A search of his vehicle revealed additional counterfeit Wisconsin driver’s licenses bearing Mr. Soumahoro’s photo. He is accused of: Conspiracy to commit theft 6

Conspiracy to commit identity theft 2

Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

Conspiracy to commit a forgery 2Conspiracy to commit a forgery 3 Mr. Touré was unable to post the minimum 10% requirement of his $50,000 bond. He shares a date in Stamford Superior Court with Mr Soumahoro on August 4, 2023.

