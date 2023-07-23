Fashion
For some, getting married must be an experience like no other
More couples ask guests to wear non-traditional clothing during their wedding ceremonies.
The result seems to be that many guests don’t know what to think and are confused by the unusual requests.
Maggie Long is 34 years old and lives in New York. Not too long ago, she attended a close friend’s wedding at a restaurant in Denver, Colorado. The couple described the suggested attire for the event as being a semi-formal dive bar. A dive bar is a place of cheap drinking where people are not known for their good behavior.
i like one theme, said Long. “It’s funny that people don’t take weddings so seriously, but I had no idea what that meant.”
At the dive bar wedding, Long said many older guests came up with the idea. A guest wore a rainbow tie-dye shirt, a colorful informal shirt made popular in the 1960s.
Other guests have been invited to weddings that have been described as tropical ceremonies.” lively casual and garden party capricious.
Emily Coyne is the founder of Emily Coyne Events, a wedding design company based in San Francisco, California. She said that many couples try to make their marriage different from everyone else’s marriage.
The key is to make sure there is communication behind the dress code. Don’t just confuse guests, she says.
When her company designs wedding websites for couples, she includes dress code descriptions. The dress code is a description of the types of clothing considered appropriate for the event. The tropical formal, for example, can include long dresses in bright colors and combinations with unusual links.
Most guests have a lot of fun with it, Coyne said.
Rikki Gotthelf frequented her friends’ space disco cowboy wedding. The hosts sent their guests in a abandoned town near Austin, Texas.
For advice, Gotthelf turned to Sophie Strauss, who says to herself stylist for ordinary people. Strauss suggests asking the couple directly if they haven’t made themselves understood.
She tells guests who have strange dress codes to remember: it’s not a suit. Unless, of course, it’s literally a costume party.
Often there is some form of personal meaning behind unusual wedding themes. Madison Smith, 32, is getting married in May 2024. Her dress code calls for black tie glam at sunset.
It’s in honor of my late grandfather,” she said. Her favorite thing was the sunsets where I get married.” The wedding will take place on the island of Long Beach, New Jersey.
She is hoping for sunset-colored dresses in orange, yellow, purple, blue or pink. She also wants costumes with similar color elements to the sunset.
Jove Meyer owns an event planning company in Brooklyn. He dealt with dress codes that included colorful cocktails and red carpet ready.
I always suggest couples clarify exactly what they mean, he says.
Brittny Drye is the editor of bridal magazine Love Inc. She said guests shouldn’t be shy about asking the couple for an unusual dress code.
When couples ask their guests to wear non-traditional clothing, they sign up to be asked questions, Drye said.
I am Dan Novak.
Dan Novak adapted this story for VOA Learning English based on Associated Press reporting.
_____________________________________________________________________
words in this story
couple nm two people in a couple; two of anything
theme nm the main subject of something
lively adj. fashionable, popular or stylish
capricious adj. unusual in a playful or amusing way; not serious
dress code nm the types of clothing that are expected to be worn at an event, such as formal or casual wear
disco nm a dance place
abandoned adj. left by the people who lived there
stylist nm a person whose job it is to make others beautiful
suit nm clothes worn by people, such as actors, who try to look like people living in different places or times
clarify v. explain; clarify
|
