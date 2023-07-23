The latest fashion trend is not a label at all





In a time of rising cost of living and economic uncertainty, luxury items may be even more out of reach for many people. While the rich and famous aren’t about to take a break from their lavish lifestyles, they might turn the volume down a bit.

They call it “quiet luxury”, but the fashion world is anything but quiet about it.

Vogue magazine has identified a string of celebrities sporting understated outfits in recent months, while hit Netflix dramas have popularized the style. As a trend in fashion and interior design, understated luxury emphasizes understated, high-quality pieces over flashy logos and trends. While these outfits might be less eye-catching, the price tags are just as eye-catching. A cashmere baseball cap from pioneering/trendy brand Loro Piana can be yours for just $600. This article will look at what amplifies understated luxury and consider advice from Wealthtender’s financial advisors on how to factor luxury items into a personal budget. Some of these can be boiled down to economics. Thoma Serdari, an academic who studies luxury at NYU’s Stern School of Business, recently told CNBC that the “K-shaped recovery” from the pandemic that widened the gap between haves and have-nots is likely a key factor. Wealthy Americans are now even better off than before, but rather than ostentatiously display their wealth, the well-heeled are reverting to the more subdued “stealth-wealth style” they adopted in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Financially, this year American households are under great pressure. In April, a clear majority (61%) of Americans said they were living paycheck to paycheck, while 70% said they felt stressed about their financial situation. Even well-paid professionals spend everything they earn. Nearly half (49%) of all workers earning six-figure salaries live paycheck to paycheck, according to a LendingClub survey. “The so-called quiet luxury” that resonates in times of wealth inequality makes sense; it’s wealth whispering rather than shouting,” says Jason Siperstein, president of Eliot Rose Wealth Management. “But another factor could be the rise of conscious consumerism. “Wealthy people may prefer brands that are less about flash and more about sustainable, ethical practices.” Indeed, a 2021 academic study in the Journal of Business Ethics found that luxury consumers who engage in ethical and sustainable consumption tend to opt for understated, durable pieces over flashy, on-trend items. For most people, budgeting for luxury items requires careful planning compared to other forms of discretionary spending, such as dining out or entertainment. Unlike these more immediate indulgences, the cost of luxury purchases can take strategy and discipline to acquire. So, does luxury belong in the category of disposable income or should it be planned differently? “In a client’s plan, I place luxury items in the wants section, less important than wants” and even less important than needs,” says Tim Uihlein, managing director of Vincere Wealth Management. “Luxury items typically fall into the discretionary spending category of a client’s financial plan,” says Doug Greenberg, president of Pacific Northwest Advisory. “Comprehensive financial planning involves guiding customers in prioritizing their spending to align with their financial goals. This can include a discussion of the value and satisfaction they derive from luxury purchases versus other potential uses of their disposable income.” With planning, high earners can have luxuries at their fingertips. Yet it’s a different matter for the lowest paid workers who cannot afford to spend anything on big ticket items. I think this trend is just taking advantage of those willing to step out of their comfort zone to buy these items,” Uihlein says. “However, many of these people should not buy them financially. “Whether luxury is loud or quiet, I always coach clients and their behaviors to live within their means,” says Nathan Mueller, financial advisor and founder of BlackBird Finance. Mueller, who has analyzed the academic literature on the links between luxury consumption and impostor syndrome, questions the ability of high-end items to satisfy. “Most research indicates that even if you think you’ll feel better about buying this luxury item, you don’t,” he says. “Furthermore, people who are already in debt are more likely to take on more debt for luxury items than those who are not.” Keeping things understated can help ease the anxiety of the underprivileged. “I think quiet luxury will be a good thing for the average consumer,” adds Mueller. Without clothing labels, the consumer will be less aware of the luxury brand worn by high society and less eager to have it for themselves. Which means more people will live within their means.” “These trends can influence broader societal norms and expectations around consumption and status; they shouldn’t dictate an individual’s financial decisions, which should be based primarily on personal financial circumstances and goals,” Greenberg says. While some appreciate Quiet Luxury’s emphasis on comfort and quality over fashion, others may see it perpetuating elitism and exclusivity. Whether or not it can offer greater value still depends on consumer preference. Still, the fact that the trend has become the talk of the fashion world raises questions as to whether it has achieved the desired effect. Perhaps the great irony is that by avoiding the most visible luxury items, celebrities and influencers are generating even more media buzz for their understated style. Or maybe that was the intention all along.

