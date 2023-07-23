SLICE OF LIFE: Guess it’s a win | Lifestyles

Connect with us

Each of us will experience deep grief at one time or another. No one wants it, but neither do we want the alternative for those we love to cry after us.

Talk about a riddle.

I know this is not a pleasant subject. But it’s a real one and one that none of us can avoid. At least not forever.

I arrived at the start of the queue in November 2020 to be exact and have learned a few things since then about deep grief.

When most of us think of a queue, we associate that thought with long queues and roller coasters.

Grieving is definitely a roller coaster. The most terrifying of them. The roughest ride in the park, I attest.

Here I am, over 2 and a half years later, and it’s still terrifying but maybe not as much. The ride has become a little smoother, a little more livable. Sudden gravity-defying descents aren’t as deep anymore. Mourning is no longer what it used to be.

I guess it’s a win. Thank God.

He was so intensely raw. Like walking barefoot on rough broken glass. Like swallowing raw acid. Like being bitten by a thousand raw fire ants. Like looking at the sun and burning your eyes.

The mourning does not stop. I don’t think that’s the case. But that’s changing. It becomes less raw. Less minute by minute and more hour by hour. Maybe even day to day, but I haven’t got there yet.

When my husband first left this world, I felt the pain in every action, every breath, every minute, every day. This has changed.

I no longer have a panic attack seeing the men’s sock aisle at the local supermarket. I remember pulling my cart into a dark space and trying to catch my breath and avoid a panic attack because I couldn’t breathe at the thought of never having to shop in the men’s sock aisle again.

Now I can browse the section for men’s clothing, socks, underwear, t-shirts, and still breathe normally.

I guess it’s a win.

I no longer die inside when I brown the burger. My husband always gilded the burger. He was much better than me. In those early days of mourning, browning the burger was painful. It burned deeper than I could have ever imagined.

Now I brown the burger and make the coffee (another of his responsibilities) without tears or fuss.

I guess it’s a win.

I took my family on vacation to Mickey’s favorite place. It was also my husband’s favorite place. He was literally like a kid in a candy store, except his candy store was an amusement park. We have to get up too early to get to the entrance before the park opens so we can run to the best ride and ride first without too much of a wait.

I couldn’t imagine the place without him. But I did. I took the kids and we raced to the best rides and posed in front of the castle, like he would have wanted us to.

I guess it’s a win.

I sold a house. I bought a house. I sold a car. I bought a car. I learned how to install flooring and paint cabinets and do a backsplash in the kitchen. Everything wins.

Today’s victory is to remove and replace a toilet. I learn, stretch and do new things. I am no longer afraid of them.

And I know, fully and absolutely, that he is proud.

I guess it’s a win.

No, I know that.

Jill Pertler is an award-winning syndicated columnist, published playwright and author. Don’t miss a slice; follow the Slices of life page on Facebook.

