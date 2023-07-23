The fashion world has always been obsessed with the Barbie pink color

/fashion/trends/barbie-fashion-world-pink-valentino-111690015223523.html

Think Rose! think Rose! when shopping for summer clothes. Think Pink! think Rose! if you want something choose.

This advice, sung as an epiphany in the 1957 musical film Funny Face, has certainly been heeded, take a look at fashion and the media. The fascination with pink, each shade and hue with its own connotation has shaped these cultural engines for generations, coming into full force as we reach the height of Barbie season.

Color has been a crucial detail for movies and TV from that scene in Funny Face, to Elle Woods sporting her signature head-to-toe vibrant pink courtroom attire in 2001’s Legally Blonde, to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where shades of pink in costumes play a symbolic role in the final season. And, now, with the release of Greta Gerwig’s film, the very sexy Barbie Pink is a must.

Throughout history, designers, artists and brands have played with the emotions that color evokes, shaping ever-changing meanings. From gender to social class, these associations have been constantly questioned, overturned and subverted, while the definition of pink is always in flux, there is one constant: its cultural durability.

Pink came into fashion in the 18th century at the French court, due to a new source of dye that imparted a brighter and longer-lasting color to fabrics, explained Valerie Steele, director of the FIT Museum and one of the authors of Pink: the story of a pretty and powerful punk color.

Since then, the cachet of pink has fluctuated; as pink dyes became more accessible to the working class, the color lost its association with wealth and prestige.

When it was first popularized it was worn by both men and women, but by the 1920s American department stores were claiming blue for boys and pink for girls.

It really was completely arbitrary, Steele said of the correlation.

Fast forward a few generations to 2016, when Pantone chose rose quartz as its color of the year: dusty pink is soothing but also evokes strength, said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. She told The Associated Press that one of the reasons for the choice was the rise in gender blurring. (The color was quickly embraced by fashion and interior designers, earning it the nickname millennial pink.)

This symbiotic influence of pink providing texture and receiving a nudge from a cultural force was evident the following year at the Women’s March in Washington, where protesters loudly donned pink pussy hats.

Pink has become, in many ways, the most controversial color in fashion, and fashion is always interested in controversy, Steele said.

For the British artist Stuart Semple, pink is the color of revolt and taking up space. Semple created the pinkest pink paint in 2016 in reaction to artist Anish Kapoor’s purchase and reservation of the artistic rights to the pigment Vantablack, considered the blackest black in the world.

Semple has made his painting destined to be the fluorescent apotheosis of color accessible to the world at an affordable price.

I thought it was wrong for me to hold this amazing color I made. So I wanted to make it accessible to everyone, Semple told the AP. Apart from him (Kapoor), for obvious reasons.

Semple chose pink because it was the antithesis of black and it’s political, vibrant and perfect for challenging convention.

Tanisha Ford, professor of history at the City University of New York’s Graduate Center, noted how male artists, especially male artists of color like Bad Bunny; Tyler, The Creator and Jaden Smith generated more complex conversations about masculinity by wearing pink clothes.

The color is subversive but also used in a very ironic way, Ford said.

People of color have been denied recreation and rest, Ford said. So…if you’re wearing those preppy clothes or your yacht chic clothes, you’re claiming the hobby.

At the end of the day, there’s a simple reason why people still wear pink: it looks good.

At its core, it’s a very flattering color, says New York University fashion professor Barry Manuel.

Barbie Pink Season

Pink has long been associated with the Barbie brand, it even has its own Pantone color. But even though Barbie first came out in 1959, Mattel didn’t play with predominantly pink packaging until the 1970s, said Kim Culmone, Mattel’s senior vice president and global head of Barbie and fashion doll design.

When discussing the shades of pink associated with the brand, Culmone noted that there is something uplifting and joyful about Barbie Pink.

More importantly, for us, it really is a symbolism of empowerment. Barbie is the original girl empowerment brand, Culmone said.

It’s no surprise that the film’s first full trailer is dripping in pink, showing Barbie Land as a fun, fun-filled wonderland that feels a bit contrived. After the trailer was released, reports claimed that the production team purchased so many cans of pink paint that they had exhausted the global supply.

Gerwig told the AP she wasn’t so sure, but she confirmed the crew bought all the cans of pink paint from one particular company. The director explained that it was important to use pink paint to capture older cinematic techniques and make audiences feel like Barbie Land was tactile.

His toys, and what are toys but things you touch? And so getting all that pink paint, painting it all was important, Gerwig said.

Capitalize on color

Semple, however, challenged the monopoly and the pressure on the paint supply to run out.

Whether that’s true or not is still not very pleasant, he told the AP.

Semple explains that he resists what he calls Big Color, where corporations dominate usage. He cited Tiffany Blue, the jewelry company’s trademark color.

In response to Barbie, Semple went back to his previous game plan and created the Barbiest pink. Called Pinkie, anyone can buy the paint color as long as they certify that they are not employed by Mattel.

Colors should belong to everyone. And companies should do what they do best, which is corporate business, and maybe leave the colors alone, Semple said.

When asked to comment on Semple’s Pinkie painting, a Mattel spokesperson simply replied in an email: Although not a registered trademark, Barbie Pink is recognized as a famous trademark of the brand.

We are drawn to colors because they instantly convey various emotions, explained David Loranger, professor of fashion merchandising and marketing at Sacred Heart University.

I feel like having a direct line to the senses from a marketing perspective is so important because it’s a non-verbal vehicle, it’s a semiotic vehicle, Loranger said. The best marketing is very deeply rooted in emotion.

But where do these innate emotional connections come from? It could be something in nature, a belief system, or something we have been told.

Every color has a meaning that we feel almost inherently from that color, whether we learned it through association or simply through conditioning, which helps us intuitively understand the message and the meaning being delivered, Pressman said.

When it comes to consumer marketing, the wide variety of pink meanings means everyone can get in on the action. From haute couture, Valentino collaborated with Pantone and created a collection from the resulting custom hue, featured on a pink runway last March, to everyday items, pink abounds.

Brands now help shape our perception of color, and it pays to have a signature shade.

Color can be an effective marketing tool. But more than I would say, it’s a bigger idea of ​​claiming something, finding something new to tell, and telling a story to the consumer, Miguel said.

Wrapped in pink, Barbie captures an artificial dreamland that instills nostalgia and joy, satisfying audiences’ escapism.

People are happy to find something that captures the imagination and transports them somewhere simple, happy and fun, said Miguel, and pink is just that.