Weekend Briefing: Adidas’ $100 Million Yeezy Headache Continues





Last week, the fashion industry was embroiled in new legal disputes, strikes, worker protections and debates. In this edition of the Weekend Briefing, I dive into some of the week’s big stories around these legal and business issues. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist

The conflict between Kanye West and his former employer Adidas is still relevant. Last week, it emerged that Adidas is currently suing West for allegedly mishandling $100 million in marketing funds. Adidas alleges the money was deposited into two Yeezy accounts to pay for advertising costs, but the money was used for other purposes. While the exact purposes for which the money was originally intended and ultimately used have been redacted in official court documents, West has spoken in the past about Yeezys’ advertising budget being used for other purposes. In a Podcast 2020, he said Yeezys were selling out. So instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church, he said, referring to his Sunday service tour. It’s the latest in a series of stories that surfaced last year about the dysfunctional relationship between West and Adidas. A story in Rolling Stone in November shed more light on the strange dynamic within Yeezy under West’s direction, including sharing pornography with employees. While Yeezy made Adidas a lot of money, to the tune of $1 billion a year, it’s clear in hindsight that West’s unpredictable personality wasn’t worth it. UPS workers’ strike is still possible, negotiations continue UPS is returning to the bargaining table with its workers, hoping to avert a possible strike scheduled for early August. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents UPS’s 340,000 workers demanding better wages and benefits, said UPS had offered to resume negotiations after talks broke down earlier this month. A strike at UPS would have a ripple effect beyond the delivery company itself. UPS processes 20 million packages a day, including those shipped by a large number of fashion and beauty brands. By one estimate, a 10-day strike would disrupt $7 billion in shipments. But for now, a strike remains unlikely, especially given UPS’s willingness to negotiate. This is in stark contrast to the progress made in these negotiations with the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, both of which are negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The AMPTP has stone wall both groups and positive progress still needs to be made in these discussions. Gap signs international agreement with Pakistan Speaking of defending workers, Gap became one of the first major US companies to sign the Pakistan deal. The Accord is an agreement reached in Bangladesh late last year in response to disasters such as the deadly collapse of the Rana Plaza factory in Pakistan. The binding agreement sets rules around the safety and regulation of the factories where much of the world’s clothing is made, but it has so far struggled to garner support from big US companies, which benefit from those factories. Gap is among the first, agreeing on Thursday to abide by the Agreement’s binding rules. International Accord, the organization that created the Pakistan Accord, hopes that the Gaps decision boosting other major American companies like Levis, Target and Urban Outfitters to sign up too. UK Parliament to debate ending ‘tourist tax’ A date has been set in September for the UK’s debate on ending City Tax, a higher tax on international buyers. UK retailers say the tax is hurting the country’s economy and discouraging shopping among the lucrative international traveler population. Rather than high-end London boutiques, retailers say these shoppers buy luxury goods in Paris. The UK government initially estimated that scrapping the tax would cost the country around $2.5 billion, while a report commissioned by the Association of International Retail claimed that scrapping the tax would bring in $449 million in additional revenue a year. Many luxury brands have already made their feelings on the tax known. Meanwhile, British brand Mulberry closed its Bond Street store in February, citing a lack of foot traffic. Debate does not necessarily mean that the tax will be removed, only that it is up for debate. Whether the UK will give up higher tax revenue in exchange for the potential for more international travelers will be decided later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/weekend-briefing-adidass-100-million-yeezy-headache-continues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos