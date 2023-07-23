Louis Vuitton watches go upmarket

This is probably the biggest launch for Louis Vuitton since the launch of the Tambour 21 years ago, said Jean Arnault, director of watches at Louis Vuitton, hours before friends of the brand, collectors, influencers and media representatives from around the world joined Bradley Cooper, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender in the Muse d’Orsay near the massive clocks overlooking the Seine.

But the star-studded gathering on July 5 was not limited to presenting the brand’s redesigned Tambour case, for the first time as a sports watch with an integrated metal bracelet, in five iterations. In keeping with the recent trend for Swiss watches and much of the rest of the luxury world, Louis Vuitton has announced that its watch line is moving upmarket.

If the brand will continue to produce Tambour connected watches, it intends above all to highlight more precious materials, enhance its craftsmanship, reduce production, refocus distribution and increase prices. Starting today, we will remove 80% of our existing collection in the entry level to make way for the new product, said Arnault, 24, adding that the brand will remove all quartz men’s watches from its offering. We are repositioning Louis Vuitton as a super-premium generalist brand across the entire watch industry.

The new Tambour line is tangible proof of the brand’s strategic shift. Packed with fine watchmaking finishes and intricate design details, the watches range from $18,000 to $52,000.