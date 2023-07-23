Fashion
Louis Vuitton watches go upmarket
This is probably the biggest launch for Louis Vuitton since the launch of the Tambour 21 years ago, said Jean Arnault, director of watches at Louis Vuitton, hours before friends of the brand, collectors, influencers and media representatives from around the world joined Bradley Cooper, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender in the Muse d’Orsay near the massive clocks overlooking the Seine.
But the star-studded gathering on July 5 was not limited to presenting the brand’s redesigned Tambour case, for the first time as a sports watch with an integrated metal bracelet, in five iterations. In keeping with the recent trend for Swiss watches and much of the rest of the luxury world, Louis Vuitton has announced that its watch line is moving upmarket.
If the brand will continue to produce Tambour connected watches, it intends above all to highlight more precious materials, enhance its craftsmanship, reduce production, refocus distribution and increase prices. Starting today, we will remove 80% of our existing collection in the entry level to make way for the new product, said Arnault, 24, adding that the brand will remove all quartz men’s watches from its offering. We are repositioning Louis Vuitton as a super-premium generalist brand across the entire watch industry.
The new Tambour line is tangible proof of the brand’s strategic shift. Packed with fine watchmaking finishes and intricate design details, the watches range from $18,000 to $52,000.
And from September 1, when the watches are expected to hit stores, they will only be available in around a quarter of the roughly 500 Louis Vuitton boutiques worldwide. (Vuitton doesn’t disclose how many watches it makes each year, and Mr. Arnault would only say that new Tambours would be made in the hundreds, not thousands, each year.)
Gone are the days when you could walk into any Louis Vuitton boutique and buy a fashionable men’s quartz watch for $4,000 to $5,000.
About the wristband
Crafted in stainless steel, yellow gold, rose gold and in a bimetallic version, the new Tambour is a complete, yet still recognizable, reworking of the drum-shaped case that Louis Vuitton has used since its watchmaking debut in 2002. (The French word tambour means drum.)
According to Mr. Arnault, the original Tambour case had one flaw: its thickness. It’s always been a thick watch visible from across the room. We have now gone from about 13 millimeters to 8.3 millimeters.
And the 40 millimeter diameter feels like 40, he added, because the strap goes directly into the case.
The model is Vuitton’s first sports watch with an integrated metal bracelet. Pascal Ravessoud, vice president of industry organization Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, said the watches are among the most successful of all time. This is due to their ubiquity, in that they can be both sporty and stylish, and therefore appropriate for most if not all occasions, he wrote in an email.
Mr. Arnault acknowledged that a full steel sports watch is not a revolution for the industry, but it is a revolution for us. There have been many in the past and we are probably the last to enter.
But we stayed true to our DNA, he added. It looks like the Tambour, and removing the lugs it looks more modern, more 2023.
The curved strap is sleek and looks seamless. A discreetly engraved logo is the only clue to where the bracelet may be opened. For us, the number one aspect of a steel integrated sports watch was ensuring the strap was unmatched in fine watchmaking finish and comfort, Arnault said.
The meticulously finished multi-layered grey, blue, white or brown dials with gold indexes also show that Louis Vuitton is proud to be a French brand: with the words Louis Vuitton Paris on the dial is the more subtle Fab. in Switzerland (Fab. is the abbreviation of fabrique, the French word for fait).
The approach has its roots, according to the watch’s website onthedash.com, in French consumer protection laws dating from 1892, which required a product imported into France to indicate its origins in French. It gives a vintage feel, which resonated with the brand in general. And that makes sense for a French brand and we’re French at the end of the day,” said Mr. Arnault, who noted that he likes to add little bits of history through small design details. It’s like the LV pattern on the miniature 22k gold rotor. If you know, you know.
A collaboration between Vuitton-owned watch movement specialist La Fabrique du Temps and a specialist movement workshop in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, called Le Cercle des Horlogers, has produced the new Tambours movement, the LFT023. We’ve never made a three-hand movement at LV, so it would be presumptuous of us to say we could develop such a movement in-house without a problem, Arnault said.
He noted that the movements’ traditional handcrafted finishes are comparable to those of Vuitton watches that sell for between $400,000 and $500,000. We want to promote the know-how of all our artisans through our collections, he said. It’s not just fine watchmaking anymore; these are all our watches.
The reliability and efficiency of the movements prompted Vuitton to include a five-year warranty, rather than the two years it previously offered, another industry trend that began in 2015 when Rolex began offering five years. It is very good to see the industry investing significant sums to improve quality, said Mr. Arnault.
The strategic change and the redesigned Tambour are the most significant announcements from Mr. Arnault since his appointment to the post at the end of 2022, then the creation of the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize for Independent Creatives, an award for young watchmakers which will make its debut in January. He came to LVMH Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy, the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, after earning master’s degrees from Imperial College London and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the youngest child of Bernard Arnault, founder and chairman of LVMH.
Increasing value
The trend of Swiss watch exports over the past five years certainly supports Louis Vuitton’s decision to focus on the high end of watchmaking.
In 2022, the value of exported Swiss watches has increased to a record 23.7 billion Swiss francs ($27.32 billion), a 26% increase from 2017, while the number of watches shipped fell to 15.8 million in 2022, down 35% over the same five-year period, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.
And the trend of increasing value shows little change: judging by figures for 2023 until May, the record could still be broken this year.
Some watches are perceived as investment-grade assets, wrote Mr. Ravessoud of the watchmaking foundation, and so the perception of value has increased almost throughout watchmaking, in a sort of ripple effect.
According to Jack Forster, global editorial director of WatchBox, a platform for selling and buying luxury watches, the $18,000 price tag for the Gray and Blue Dial Drums is just right.
I think that’s what the market expects, he said. With the quality of the construction, the quality of the design, it seems appropriate. I think they’ve done a fantastic job of turning the Tambour, which is a very interactive design to work with, into a daily driving watch (industry slang for a watch that’s considered good for everyday use).
Mr. Arnault agreed that the prices are not insignificant, but noted that all models come with a trunk-style storage box measuring 24 centimeters by 17 centimeters (about 9.5 inches by 6.5 inches), covered in brown canvas printed with the LV Monogram pattern and lined with black leather.
If the box were available in stores, he said, it would be worth 4,000 to 5,000 euros ($4,448 to $5,561). And it’s a fitting accessory for the Drum, he said: It would be a shame if we didn’t use our nearly 170-year history of making trunks.
As for the new Tambour’s ultimate market potential, it’s a bit of a guessing game, Arnault said. But we know it’s the right thing to do.
And he’s sure the watch follows what he described as the most important lesson he’s learned so far: it’s not just about the movement, it’s not just the finish, it’s not just the dial, it’s not just the strap. Everything has to be good and everything has to fit together as a whole.
