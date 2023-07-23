David’s Bridal will close stores in Houston, Friendswood and The Woodlands





David’s Bridal, the wedding dress retail giant, is closing 13 of its stores in Texas, including three in the Houston area, where more than 100 workers will lose their jobs.

A total of 441 jobs will be cut statewide, including 115 in the Houston area. In a letter last week notifying the Texas Workforce Commission of the impending layoffs, the company said it would close stores in Houston’sGalleria area, which has 39 employees; Friendswood, which has 35 employees; and at The Woodlands, which has 41 employees. David’s Bridal also plans to close its Beaumont store, which has 21 employees. The company’s Sugar Land store will remain open.

The letter was sent three days after U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey in Trenton earlier this month. approved a plan for David’s Bridal, headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, to sell its business to Cion Investment Corp., a New York-based investment firm. The deal sees David’s Bridal remaining open at up to 195 locations. The chain has about 300 stores, including 21 in Texas. David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy in April after several years in which most weddings were canceled, postponed or scaled back due to COVID-19. The pandemic has taken its toll on many retailers and service providers in the wedding industry, which are currently worth around $70 billion a year in the United States. WEDDINGS:Hobby Airport Chapel hosts first wedding, as long-distance couple wed during layover It was the second time in six years that David’s Bridal had found itself underwater. In 2018, David’s Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection afterover $500 million in debt. Analysts have pointed to a declining wedding rate, a trend towards more casual weddings and increased competition from brands like Urban Outfitters’ BHLDN. Anthropologie’s sister brand launched in 2011 and typically features dresses that are more streamlined and minimalist than the tulle and taffeta tailoring often associated with formal weddings. Despite this, CEO James Marcum said he was optimistic about the company’s prospects, given its outsized role in American weddings: in addition to having an estimated 25% share of the wedding dress market, virtually everyone who buys such a dress considers David’s Bridal at some point. Marcum told Forbes magazine in April that 85-90% of future brides will be in touch with David’s Bridal at some point.

