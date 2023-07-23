Fashion
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have one key fashion designer in common
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have crossed fashion paths at regular intervals over the past six years, with the royal sisters-in-law both turning to the same brands and designers to outfit them for their public appearances.
Over the years, the two have repeatedly returned to the same style leader, French fashion designer Roland Mouret. Whether it was for a red carpet, a royal tour or, more recently, a world-class sporting event, Wimbledon, Mouret’s classic and elegant clothes did the trick for Kate and Meghan.
Mouret was born in 1961 and studied fashion in Paris before founding his own design house in the 1990s. Kate first publicly wore a Mouret design in 2013, just two years after her marriage to Prince William, debuting a cream long dress with long sleeves and a slit skirt for the film’s London premiere, Mandela: a long road to freedom.
Over the next few years, Kate wore a number of Mouret pieces, most recently including a stunning monochrome dress for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, a bespoke plum trouser suit for a day of engagement while visiting Boston, and an asymmetrical green day dress for the Wimbledon Championships.
Meghan is also a longtime fan of the designer, and the couple were photographed together at a private dinner in Toronto, Canada, in 2016, before meeting her future husband Prince Harry.
Meghan wore a Mouret dress the day before her wedding in 2018, arriving at the Cliveden House Hotel with her mother Doria Ragland, wearing an asymmetric skirt dress by the brand.
On why Meghan and Kate should be drawn to Mouret’s designs, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder has explained Newsweek that it all comes down to her expert eye for sewing.
“A master of fabric and drape, an expert in enhancing feminine forms with his elegant, bespoke creations, Roland Mouret is a natural choice for any woman in the royal fold, as his collections – dresses in particular – are perfectly suited to their requirements,” she explained.
“Mouret is a lover of color, understanding how bold and vibrant monochromatic touches can be unforgettable, especially when paired with his understated yet expertly tailored aesthetic. Whether the wearer is wearing a size 6 or 16, the designer knows how to make a woman feel her most beautiful, most seductive, without resorting to unnecessary skin.
“Her designs are an exquisite combination of formal and occasion,” Holder continued. “Lending itself to a diverse range of royal appointments and thanks to the understated yet oh-so-chic silhouette, whoever wears it, whether Kate, Meghan, Nicole Kidman or Victoria Beckham, will never feel out of place.”
For Holder, Kate and Meghan’s Mouret picks are the “perfect answer to the ‘I don’t know what to wear’ conundrum.”
“Meghan notably wore a Mouret dress the day before her wedding,” she said. “And Kate has turned to Mouret for film premieres, royal tours and of course, most recently, the men’s Wimbledon final. His work always sets the right tone, even the creases in Kate’s green number for Wimbledon can be forgiven because the color and fit were so superb.”
Mouret’s most recent royal design, worn by Kate at Wimbledon, attracted both positive and negative attention, as her streamlined vibrant green dress was somewhat obscured by visible pleats, which Kate has been careful to avoid in the past.
For his part, the designer has rarely talked about his high-profile clients, but in 2022 took a rare break from his usual understatement to pay homage to Kate after she wore an edited version of a Mouret archive look for the Top Gun: Maverick premiered earlier that year.
“She represents the way a woman grows, the way a woman stands not behind but beside. This sense of equality that she has created, she is powerful,” he told the British press. The Sunday Times.
“I design with her in mind,” he continued. “It makes me proud to be able to do things that can help her. To do things that she feels protected in at this time when the world is watching her, I’ve helped protect her a little bit.”
The designer isn’t the only creative Kate and Meghan have shared during their reportedly estranged relationship.
“Mouret isn’t the only designer the royal sisters-in-law share,” Holder said. Newsweek. “There are several other brands, all with a similar, label-friendly aesthetic, like Erdem and Self-Portrait, that fit the sometimes-challenging sartorial bill and look good on both women.
“The one designer Meghan seems to be walking away from is Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, who seems so indelibly linked to Kate after her jaw-dropping wedding dress and, most recently, her coronation outfit.”
Newsweek approached Roland Mouret via email to the brand’s press office for comment.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek‘s royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on NewsweekIt is The Royal’s Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/meghan-markle-kate-middleton-share-key-fashion-designer-roland-mouret-1814044
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Memories, calls for his show and how Sooners will fit into SEC
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have one key fashion designer in common
- Russian attack destroys Ukraine’s iconic cathedral
- Association between congenital Zika virus syndrome disease burden and socioeconomic data in Brazil
- Earthquake: A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
- Will Amitabh Bachchan be seen playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic? Here’s what the reports say
- Filmmaker targeted by front-page splash hilariously turns the tables on The Mail
- Striking actors shut down Hollywood
- There isn’t much news about the islanders, so Chris Terry talks to Dufour, Iskhakov
- German Foreign Minister says Turkey unlikely to join EU anytime soon
- Residual check for three cents from actor William Stanford Davis – Deadline
- David’s Bridal will close stores in Houston, Friendswood and The Woodlands