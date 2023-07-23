Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have one key fashion designer in common

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have crossed fashion paths at regular intervals over the past six years, with the royal sisters-in-law both turning to the same brands and designers to outfit them for their public appearances.

Over the years, the two have repeatedly returned to the same style leader, French fashion designer Roland Mouret. Whether it was for a red carpet, a royal tour or, more recently, a world-class sporting event, Wimbledon, Mouret’s classic and elegant clothes did the trick for Kate and Meghan.

The Princess of Wales pictured wearing Roland Mouret during the Wimbledon men’s final (L) on July 16, 2023. And Meghan Markle pictured wearing Roland Mouret at the Clivedon House Hotel (R) on May 18, 2018. The two sisters-in-law have patronized the work of the French designer.

Mouret was born in 1961 and studied fashion in Paris before founding his own design house in the 1990s. Kate first publicly wore a Mouret design in 2013, just two years after her marriage to Prince William, debuting a cream long dress with long sleeves and a slit skirt for the film’s London premiere, Mandela: a long road to freedom.

Over the next few years, Kate wore a number of Mouret pieces, most recently including a stunning monochrome dress for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, a bespoke plum trouser suit for a day of engagement while visiting Boston, and an asymmetrical green day dress for the Wimbledon Championships.

Meghan is also a longtime fan of the designer, and the couple were photographed together at a private dinner in Toronto, Canada, in 2016, before meeting her future husband Prince Harry.

Meghan wore a Mouret dress the day before her wedding in 2018, arriving at the Cliveden House Hotel with her mother Doria Ragland, wearing an asymmetric skirt dress by the brand.

On why Meghan and Kate should be drawn to Mouret’s designs, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder has explained Newsweek that it all comes down to her expert eye for sewing.

Meghan Markle pictured with fashion designer Roland Mouret (L) at a dinner party in Toronto, Canada, April 28, 2016. And the Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) pictured wearing a Roland Mouret dress with Tom Cruise at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, May 19, 2022.

“A master of fabric and drape, an expert in enhancing feminine forms with his elegant, bespoke creations, Roland Mouret is a natural choice for any woman in the royal fold, as his collections – dresses in particular – are perfectly suited to their requirements,” she explained.

“Mouret is a lover of color, understanding how bold and vibrant monochromatic touches can be unforgettable, especially when paired with his understated yet expertly tailored aesthetic. Whether the wearer is wearing a size 6 or 16, the designer knows how to make a woman feel her most beautiful, most seductive, without resorting to unnecessary skin.

“Her designs are an exquisite combination of formal and occasion,” Holder continued. “Lending itself to a diverse range of royal appointments and thanks to the understated yet oh-so-chic silhouette, whoever wears it, whether Kate, Meghan, Nicole Kidman or Victoria Beckham, will never feel out of place.”

For Holder, Kate and Meghan’s Mouret picks are the “perfect answer to the ‘I don’t know what to wear’ conundrum.”

“Meghan notably wore a Mouret dress the day before her wedding,” she said. “And Kate has turned to Mouret for film premieres, royal tours and of course, most recently, the men’s Wimbledon final. His work always sets the right tone, even the creases in Kate’s green number for Wimbledon can be forgiven because the color and fit were so superb.”

Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales pictured wearing Roland Mouret creations between 2013 and 2018.

Mouret’s most recent royal design, worn by Kate at Wimbledon, attracted both positive and negative attention, as her streamlined vibrant green dress was somewhat obscured by visible pleats, which Kate has been careful to avoid in the past.

For his part, the designer has rarely talked about his high-profile clients, but in 2022 took a rare break from his usual understatement to pay homage to Kate after she wore an edited version of a Mouret archive look for the Top Gun: Maverick premiered earlier that year.

“She represents the way a woman grows, the way a woman stands not behind but beside. This sense of equality that she has created, she is powerful,” he told the British press. The Sunday Times.

“I design with her in mind,” he continued. “It makes me proud to be able to do things that can help her. To do things that she feels protected in at this time when the world is watching her, I’ve helped protect her a little bit.”

The designer isn’t the only creative Kate and Meghan have shared during their reportedly estranged relationship.

“Mouret isn’t the only designer the royal sisters-in-law share,” Holder said. Newsweek. “There are several other brands, all with a similar, label-friendly aesthetic, like Erdem and Self-Portrait, that fit the sometimes-challenging sartorial bill and look good on both women.

“The one designer Meghan seems to be walking away from is Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, who seems so indelibly linked to Kate after her jaw-dropping wedding dress and, most recently, her coronation outfit.”

