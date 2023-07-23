rose: The rise of Barbiecore: Greta Gerwig’s film about the iconic doll creates a new school of fashion!

Fashion
The rise of Barbiecore: Greta Gerwig's film about the iconic doll creates a new school of fashion!
Barbiecore outfits, focused on the doll’s signature color, dominate the fashion scene for a second straight year, helped by blitz marketing from Mattel Inc. to create buzz for the movie “Barbie” which debuts in theaters Friday.
There are Barbie sneakers, Barbie backpacks, Barbie swimsuits and Barbie hoodies for your dog. There are rhinestone-studded water bottles, neon-yellow rollerblades with pink wheels — and more.
“There isn’t a corner of the globe that hasn’t turned rosy,” Richard Dickson, Mattel’s president and chief operating officer, said in an interview.
Couture designer Valentino kicked off the recent pink wave by dressing models head-to-toe in fuchsia for a March 2022 show. It had celebrity stylists scrambling to find looks in the can’t-miss color.
A few months later, photos showed Barbie movie star Margot Robbie on set in a hot pink western jumpsuit. The “campy style” went viral at a time when western clothes and glitzy Y2K fashions were all the rage, said Madeline Hirsch, news director for InStyle. It also coincided with many people returning to offices following the COVID-19 closures. “People were craving joy, color and new clothes to wear again, and Barbie’s effervescent appeal was easy to grasp,” Hirsch said.
As the style took off, fashion magazines chronicled celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Harry Styles in bright Barbiecore outfits.
Pink Glitter Popcorn
Barbie is one of Mattel’s top three brands. The toymaker trademarked the term Barbiecore in 2022 and has partnered with companies including high-end French designer Balmain, jeweler Kendra Scott and loungewear company Barefoot Dreams.
These efforts have intensified in 2023 with more than 100 film-related partnerships. Items currently available range from a $20 Barbie t-shirt at Old Navy to a $1,550 sweatshirt with the Balmain logo in Barbie font.
Mattel has also collaborated on many products outside of fashion, such as an Instagram-perfect pool float from Funboy and a pink Microsoft X-box game console that sits inside a three-story Barbie Dreamhouse.
Barbie-inspired foods include an ice cream flavor and a Barbie burger with pink sauce sold at Burger King in Brazil.
Robbie, who rocked Barbie-inspired looks on the film’s publicity tour, even rolled pink suitcases through Sydney Airport.
Barbiecore encompasses more than pink, Hirsch said. “Think more, it’s more in terms of color combinations – aqua, purples and yellows,” she said. Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, sported looks in this color scheme.
The Barbiecore frenzy appears to be boosting interest in Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” movie. Women are planning Barbie-inspired outfits to wear to screenings, and theaters are hosting special events to attract ticket buyers.
Maryland-based Warehouse Cinemas sold out its Thursday night “Malibu Beach Party” screenings with pink cocktails served in flamingo floats, chairman and CEO Rich Daughtridge said. Guests who bring a Barbie or dress as Barbie or Ken, enhance their popcorn for free with strawberry powder and edible pink sprinkles.
According to box office analysts, Barbie is expected to beat its main competition at the box office this weekend, namely Christopher Nolan’s drama “Oppenheimer” about the man behind the making of the atomic bomb.
Forecasters predict “Barbie” will gross between $80 million and $150 million in national theaters Friday through Sunday. That would surpass the $55 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada raised last weekend by Tom Cruise’s latest “Mission: Impossible.”
Viewers are also likely to post their Barbiecore looks on social media, sparking more interest in the film, said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co.
“It has the potential to break out in ways we can’t imagine yet,” Bock said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Rollo Ross in Los Angeles and Sarah Mills in London; Editing by Mary Milliken and Rosalba O'Brien)
