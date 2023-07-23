Sustainable Filipino style on display at Source Fashion, a UK-based trade show

For the first time, Filipino fashion designers and brands participated in Source Fashion, a trade show that connects leading UK retailers with sustainable manufacturers around the world. But it wasn’t all fun business events like sustainable fashion conferences and runway shows that kept visitors up to date with the latest green trends.

Source Fashion took place July 16-18 at London’s iconic Olympia Exhibition Hall. Source Fashion is the newest sustainable sourcing show in the UK, and this edition is the third since its relaunch in 2020.

Fairs and More, an affiliate of the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (ECCP), is the main organizer of the Philippine delegation. Dawn Cabigon of Fairs and More tells Rappler, “It has been an eventful three days for the Filipino team, with a lot of excitement from visitors and buyers. People tell us that this is the first time they have seen our products at the show.

The bright and colorful Philippine pavilion showcased our rich cultural heritage and creative spirit. On display were handcrafted modern ternos from Lin-ay by Binky Pitogo, everyday staples made from natural fibers by Artisanat Handmade, abaca wicker bags and fascinators by Orient Meadow, recycled plastic bags and accessories by Virtucio, on-trend necklaces and earrings by zero-waste brand Piesa, and handmade jewelry with gemstones by Mjorian.

Source Fashion is pushing for diversity in the fashion supply chain, inviting more countries to the show each year. We are extremely excited to welcome makers, designers, artisans and producers from new regions, including Ethiopia and the Philippines, to the July show,” said Suzanne Ellingham of Source Fashion, in a statement.

Thanks to the new Brits bilateral trade regime exclusive to developing countries, companies in the Philippines can enjoy duty-free and quota-free exports for certain products. This generous program is a real game-changer that gives small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to sell their products abroad.

The trade agreement is another reason why Filipino designers and manufacturers have been encouraged to attend the show. Source Fashion’s Pietro Lessi spoke to Rappler and said the show has grown exponentially this year, with more than 300 exhibitors compared to just 80 last year.

We have a growing visitor base and expected it to be even bigger next season. It’s a great opportunity for suppliers to meet buyers and key decision makers in the UK retail industry. He said shoppers included some of the UK’s biggest retail brands such as Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, Prada, Fila UK, Harrods, Selfridges, Lulu Guinness and ASOS.

Sourcing sustainably in the Philippines

The Philippines has a rich history of textile manufacturing, handicrafts and weaving that dates back centuries. We produce local vegetable raw materials such as abaca and pineapple fiber, which are considered sustainable fibers. The Philippines is the world’s largest producer of abaca, which the United Nations considers a Fiber of the future.

Our country is also home to many sustainable fashion companies. In addition to pushing for eco-friendly practices like upcycling and circularity, many of these brands also work with vulnerable communities, providing them with a source of income and purpose.

As the negative impact of fast fashion on climate change ceases to be a secret, more and more consumers are demanding sustainable alternatives in stores. Source Fashion buyers are taking small steps towards change by sourcing their materials responsibly.

Filipino brands have gone through a rigorous selection process to be accepted into the show. First, the products must be in demand in the UK. Sustainability is another priority. Source Fashion examines the company’s manufacturing processes, working practices, each brand’s story and how they help their local community.

Binky Pitogo, who specializes in creating Filipino pieces for modern women, said: Lin-ay has always been committed to empowering the small communities behind each piece. Creating clothes is a great way to showcase our art and, at the same time, support our rich culture. I believe that Filipino fashion suits everyone and has the ability to empower anyone who wears it.

The living room experience

Joining international fairs is a bold step for SMEs. It takes time and resources, but the benefits are potentially substantial. Showcasing products on a global stage can open up many connections and opportunities.

Pitogo said the three months leading up to the show had been busy.

We had to process our visas while launching a new collection and preparing our marketing materials. Another challenge for us was to ensure that our production would run smoothly during our trip.

Marigrace Reao, owner and designer of Mjorian, is no stranger to international trade shows, and she thinks joining Source Fashion was one of the best decisions she’s made for her business.

Betting on your resources is always part of the game, and joining overseas lounges isn’t easy. But there’s so much potential in the UK and we’ve seen how retailers are so interested in traditional Filipino craftsmanship in their stores. It would be great if SMEs like mine could benefit from government support in any way so that more entrepreneurs could show their craft abroad.

So how does an exhibitor measure their success at trade shows? Lessi points out that concluding the procurement process can take months to arrange, so exhibitors should be patient when it comes to closing the deal. Procurement deals don’t just happen on the spot. For exhibitors, the wait shouldn’t be How many trades can I make today? Instead, focus on the quality of the connections and relationships you make in the marketplace. Obtaining contracts will follow naturally.

Cabigon is proud that Source Fashion’s Filipino brands are doing their part in their own way when it comes to improving the fashion supply chain by creating art from waste, making clothes from natural fibers, and giving jobs to underprivileged communities.

Sustainable fashion is the future. Every year, Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom introduce new proposals and laws that force the fashion industry to be fairer and more responsible. For Filipino designers and manufacturers in this niche, this can be the gateway to greater presence in the global market. Rappler.com