HBO’s ‘Last Call’ follows ’90s killer targeting gay people

There’s a weird sense of deja vu with HBO’s Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York. The four-part true-crime series, now streaming, focuses on four victims, gay men in the 1990s, who were murdered, dismembered, their remains found in trash bags along a New Jersey highway. However, the focus here, as usual in true crime, is not on the demented killer but on the men we are keenly led to see as people with families, loved ones and full lives. Adapted from an Edgar-winning 2021 book also called Last Call by director Anthony Caronna and producer Howard Gertler, what ultimately emerges is an unflinching portrait of the violence done not just to a gay foursome but to gays, lesbians and trans people in general. The documentary recounts police and institutional indifference, even negligence. This makes the climate trial a tense test case of basic gay civil rights. What we wanted to do was set the stage for people to understand that in 2005, says Caronna, gay marriage wasn’t a thing. For gay people, 2005 was still a time when someone could get away with something heinous. There was still a lot of homemade homophobia within the justice system. Last Call begins in 1970s Florida, where former beauty queen Anita Bryant garners national attention and enthusiastic support by attacking gay people as unfit parents. Last Call ends with current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis echoing Bryant with attacks on trans kids, gays, and lesbians. We knew when we started developing the show we were going to tie it to the current climate, Gertler began in a joint phone interview. One thing we discovered was the homophobia we talk about in the 90s, Anita Bryant was really the spark. We wanted to be historically accurate about the atmosphere in which the Anti-Violence Project found itself doing its work – and how its mission and messages were politicized nationally. And how that could lead to violent behavior, like in the murder of Robert Hillsborough. In 1977 San Francisco, Hillsborough, a city gardener, was stabbed 15 times by his 19-year-old killer screaming Faggot! Fagot! Fagot! In the last episode, Gertler continued, we linked him to Ron DeSantis saying the exact same thing Anita Bryant was saying. We put a clip of Anita Bryant right next to DeSantis so people can see how he plays in the same playbook.

