Fashion
Stylish fashion tips I learned from ‘old money’ – a certain blouse is a must-have and the style to wear when in doubt
A FASHIONISTA revealed her inspiration for a super classic and elegant look.
She said she learned from “old money” and that at the center of her stylish wardrobe was a certain blouse.
No self-respecting clothing fan should be without it, she writes, because it will be worn again and again.
Five fashion tips I learned from old money,” said Elisabeth (@theelegantbride).
This stylish lady has over 64,000 followers and her TikTok is dedicated to fashion and elegance.
In her jobshe paraded a series of looks to demonstrate her theory.
When in doubt, go monochrome,” she said of tip number one, explaining her key point.
She then modeled a number of outfits that were a lesson in neutral tones.
She wore a long-sleeved, mid-calf knit dress with cream ankle boots and an umber-colored shoulder bag, accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a bracelet.
Her second piece of advice was: pleated skirts will add a feminine touch.
This look included a white blouse and black and white plaid pleated skirt with matching beige shoes and a handbag.
Then there was a wardrobe staple, the blazer. They are, Elizabeth said for her third tip, “your best friend.”
She wore the same shoes, the same handbag and the same white shirt, but this time she matched them with a pleated mini skirt and a hip-length blazer.
For her fourth piece of advice, she urged viewers to make it part of their capsule wardrobe: a well-fitting blue blouse is a must,” she said.
The blue shirt was casually tucked into cream flared pants with the same shoes and handbag.
Finally, she opted for a dressier look with tight black jeans tucked into long leather boots, a white blouse again with a gray sweater tied around her neck.
Invest in good quality leather boots,” she concluded.
His post attracted more than 62,000 likes.
A commenter was confused about the term “old money”. Why do we call this old silver? It’s just chic and casual.
But others liked her fashion sense.
All great tips for a chic and expensive look,” this fan said.
That’s great advice,” said another.
This woman thought every outfit was a dream.
Omg please make a list of where you have everything. The cut is a chef’s kiss,” she said.
